Four persons have been reported dead in violence linked to ethnic tension in the Bawku township of the Upper East Region

The victims were attacked at different places in the Bawku township and its environs within 24 hours

The military personnel present in the area have intensified patrols amid the tensions in Bawku involving Kusasis and Mamprusis

Four people have lost their lives after they were shot by unknown gunmen in Bawku, Upper East Region, within the past 24 hours.

The deceased include two men and two women. The latest attack of the four happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 25, along the Atuba road near Binduri.

Security in Bawku intensify patrols after four people were killed within 24 hours. Photo credit: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

On the morning of Friday, October 24, 2025, a woman was reportedly shot dead. The deceased who met her untimely death after stepping out to meet a colleague.

Around 7 p.m. that same day, a man called Salam was killed by two armed men on a motorbike at a drinking spot in Garu. Again, on the same day at about 11 p.m., another woman was killed in Binduri.

The man who was killed on Saturday morning was identified as Azimbe. Reports suggest that Azimbe was the son of the late Kusasi chief, who was murdered in Asawasi, Kumasi, in July 2025.

The killings have further heightened tension in the already volatile area.

According to Accra-based Joy FM, the security personnel in the area have arrested 10 people in connection with the murder of the second woman in Binduri.

Meanwhile, the security forces present in the area have intensified patrols. The latest killings have reignited fears among residents and renewed calls for a lasting solution to the protracted Bawku conflict.

The long-standing Bawku conflict has deep roots in the chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, which has led to similar attacks in the past.

Police Officer prays for protection

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a policeman reacted to the death of his two colleagues in Binduri due to the Bawku conflict.

In a video, the police officer, who was overcome with sorrow, prayed to God to protect soldiers in the performance of their duties.

Several Ghanaians who watched the touching video online shared their thoughts and consoled the security officer and the families of the late police officers over their loss.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the mediator in the Bawku conflict. Photo credit: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo meets the Kusaug Traditional Council

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, met with the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict on June 30, 2025, for mediation talks.

Those who came for the meeting included the members of the Kusaug Traditional Council and the IGP.

The Asantehene, known for his peace efforts in conflict-prone areas like Dagbon, reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Bawku dispute.

President Mahama calls for peace in Bawku

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama called for lasting peace in Bawku, a town in Ghana's Upper East Region plagued by recurring ethnic conflicts.

Speaking at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations, Mahama emphasised the need for unity and dialogue to resolve the tension.

He lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who needed a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams in life.

Source: YEN.com.gh