Phyllis Boateng, a respected Ghanaian nurse, businesswoman, and philanthropist, has reportedly passed away, sparking deep sadness online

Phyllis ran multiple businesses, including a shipping and event planning company, and founded the Inspire Africa Foundation

News of Boateng's death sparked sorrowful reactions, with an emotional post by a friend in her memory going viral

Young businesswoman, nurse and philanthropist Phyllis Boateng reportedly dies. Image credit: @pssowee

Source: TikTok

A close friend known as Ssowee shared the tragic news on TikTok, confirming that she had passed away, accompanied by numerous photos of her.

The young entrepreneur, who operated a vibrant TikTok page, ran multiple businesses in addition to her job as a nurse.

Per an online profile, Boateng had a shipping and event planning business as well as a charity, the Inspire Africa Foundation, through which she had donated to orphanages and other underprivileged groups.

She founded the charity in 2015 and held its first donation while she was still a student.

Aside from donating to the needy, she also provided skills training in bead making to dozens of young men and women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), market women, and other groups, according to The Publisher Online.

Friends mourn Phyllis Boateng

SSowee, who shared news of the businesswoman’s death, recounted how their friendship had started at the Saltpond Municipal Hospital's Outpatients Department (OPD).

“Rest in peace @Nurse Entrepreneur. I remember the first time I met you at Saltpond municipal hospital OPD. You had come with some colleagues of yours as a newly posted nurse. You were heavily loaded with Light 💡and looked so stressed because you had to go back to Accra and had not gotten accommodation yet,” he stated.

SSowee added that he had a spare room at his home and spoke to his wife, who agreed for Boateng to occupy it, starting their great friendship.

The TikTok video is below.

On her TikTok page, Boateng shared videos of herself as a nurse and midwife and some of her personal life.

Below is a TikTok video from her page.

