TikTok personality Dah Guy Tekno has passed away in a fatal accident on the Berekum road

Footage of the wreckage from the car accident scene has emerged on social media

Many Ghanaians, including friends and loved ones, have taken to social media to mourn Dah Guy Tekno's demise

TikToker Reagan, popularly known as Dah Guy Tekno, has tragically died in a devastating car accident.

The TikTok personality, known for showing off his flashy lifestyle to his numerous followers, was reportedly involved in a collision with a long truck while driving his blue unregistered Honda Civic on the Berekum road in the evening on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Footage from the accident scene, which has gone viral on social media, showed the wreckage of Dah Guy Tekno's badly mangled vehicle, which ended up in a nearby bush after the unfortunate incident.

The Berekum native had earlier shared a photo of himself posing beside his Honda Civic on the road on TikTok, a few hours before he was involved in the tragic accident.

The news of Tekno's untimely death has sent many netizens, including his close friends, into a state of grief.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Dah Guy Tekno is below:

The photos of Dah Guy Tekno posing beside his Honda Civic before the fatal accident are below:

The video from Dah Guy Tekno's accident scene is below:

Seguwah Official reportedly passes away

The news of Dah Guy Tekno's demise comes after TikTok personality and comedian Seguwah Official passed away.

The news of the cross-dressing content creator's untimely demise was confirmed by some of his friends during a TikTok live session on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

According to a male colleague who claimed to have recently spoken to him, Seguwah Official shared that he was battling an illness during their phone conversation.

He indicated that the Takoradi-based TikTok star, who gained popularity for content with his colleagues Akonoba, Deaconess Abokomah, Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah, and others, could not properly speak and appeared to have been relying on an oxygen tank to breathe.

Seguwah Official was reportedly on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he passed away at dawn on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from the severe illness.

The videos announcing the demise of Seguwah Official are below:

Netizens mourn Dah Guy Tekno's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



Don Helee commented:

"Rest in peace, Tekno. Until we meet again💔🪫🥲."

Jenny’s Glam Beauty Arena wrote:

"He died with the same car too hmm 😢."

TP said:

"He posted on his snap story 6 hours ago, and 1 hour later, he is dead errrrrrrrr 😭😭😭💔 RIP 💔."

Yhaar Adepah wrote:

"Hmm, I had a conversation with him yesterday ooo 😭😭."

Mrs Gyimah commented:

"I saw this accident yesterday on my way coming from Kumasi 😢😭."

Queen Yaa Franka dies from illness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Yaa Franka died after a long battle with a severe illness.

The popular TikToker's demise was announced by her close friend in an emotional post on social media.

Many Ghanaian netizens trooped to social media to mourn Queen Yaa Franka's unfortunate demise.

