A Ghanaian woman, Linda Effah, has tragically passed away in a car accident a day before her wedding ceremony.

30-year-old Ghanaian woman Linda Effah tragically dies in car accident a day before her wedding

According to reports, the deceased, her fiancé, and their one-year-old baby were travelling to Tema for their final preparations before their marriage ceremony, which was set to be held on Saturday, October 11, when the unfortunate incident occurred. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

The groom-to-be is reported to have sustained a broken leg from the accident and is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.

The couple's baby also reportedly escaped from the unfortunate incident without any injuries.

Linda Effah and her partner, who were residents of Japeikrom in the Jaman South District of the Bono Region, were returning to their home when the tragic incident happened.

Her unfortunate demise has sent many Ghanaians, including her family and loved ones, into a state of mourning.

