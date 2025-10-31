Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim believes it is time for a serious discussion about changing Ghana’s presidential term limits or length.

Muslim believes the current four-year mandate is not enough for any meaningful change.

She told TV3 the four-year term is wholly insufficient given the rigours of the election cycle.

“Expensive elections that begin and start upon the end of another election don’t look like a practical way of managing your very scarce resources."

“Year one is literally spent making appointments. By year two, even in year one, people are already talking about who leads which political party and who takes over from which political party,” she explained.

While acknowledging fears that extending term limits could enable abuse of power, Muslim suggested that creative constitutional adjustments could safeguard democratic accountability.

On having more than the two presidential terms, Muslim said:

“Even if we do not want to extend the term limits, we must look at the possibility of allowing multiple terms for political party candidates. Once a political party elects someone to lead, that person should be able to go more than two terms if the people themselves see that we are on a certain transformative path that requires continuation.”

President John Mahama is currently in the unique position of being an incumbent who, for the first time, will not be seeking re-election.

Ghana's laws say a person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two terms.

