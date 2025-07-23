Prophet Telvin Sowah, a popular Ghanaian pastor who correctly predicted the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7, 2024, elections, has dropped a prophecy concerning Ghana's next election.

During an interview on Accra FM, the preacher named the country's next president, who will take over from President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video, he claimed a popular NDC figure will succeed the current President. Prophet Telvin Sowah has made some prophecies concerning the nation in the past some of which have some to pass and others pending fulfillment.

One of his popular prophecies concerns Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey, who has been recently charged with sexual offences abroad.

There have been various speculations that President Mahama will run as President for a third time in the 2028 elections, contrary to the provisions in Ghana's constitution.

However, the famous prophet has unveiled that this will not happen since the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, will be voted as President in December 2028.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, born in 1956, is a seasoned Ghanaian politician and long-time member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He began his political career as an assembly member in 1989 and became Member of Parliament for Wenchi West from 1993 to 2005.

During this time, he served as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture under President Jerry Rawlings.

In 2005, he was elected General Secretary of the NDC, a role he held for 17 years, playing a key part in multiple election campaigns and party reforms.

In 2022, he became National Chairman of the NDC, pledging to lead the party back to power. Fortunately, he led the NDC to victory in the 2024 election.

Watch the video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Ghana's next President below:

