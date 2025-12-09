Prophet Bediako has shared a concerning prophecy for President John Dramani Mahama amid speculations of a potential third term

In an interview, the prophet warned of an impending danger to the president's life if he attempted a third presidential bid

Prophet Bediako also detailed the calamities that would befall the country if President Mahama contests in the 2028 elections

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Bediako, has issued a stern warning to President John Dramani Mahama amid talks about him potentially running for a third term in office in the 2028 general elections.

In recent months, speculations emerged that Mahama, who returned to power after his victory in the 2024 elections for a second non-consecutive term, had earmarked a third term as the president, which is unconstitutional in Ghana.

Some prominent officials and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have advocated for the constitution to be amended to allow the president to serve another term.

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including their leader in parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, alleged that the President's judicial nominations were part of a grand scheme to secure a third term in office.

Amid the allegations, President Mahama broke his silence and ruled out attempting to stay in power beyond the constitutionally mandated terms during a bilateral meeting with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in August 2025.

He reiterated his commitment to honouring Ghana's constitutional provision limiting presidents to two terms. His special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, also denied suggestions that her boss was gearing up for a third term.

Despite his public denial, some renowned clergymen, including Prophet Roja, have prophesied that the president would run for a third term in office in the 2028 elections.

Prophet Roja prophesies Mahama's third term

Speaking on Angel TV's morning show on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Prophet Roja stated with certainty that the development would materialise despite appearing unlikely at present.

However, the prophet maintained that his prediction would come to pass "barring unforeseen circumstances," suggesting he had insight into ongoing developments that were not yet publicly known.

The religious leader hinted at discussions taking place behind the scenes that would facilitate such a move, though he declined to provide specific details.

When pressed about the apparent contradiction with the president's earlier commitment, the prophet acknowledged uncertainty but insisted the outcome was inevitable.

The Facebook video of Prophet Roja prophesying about President Mahama's third term in office is below:

Prophet Bediako prophesies doom for President Mahama

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Monday, December 8, 2025, Prophet Bediako claimed that God had destined only two terms for President Mahama.

He claimed that the president would incur the wrath of God if he disobeyed him and contested for a third term as the Head of State.

He said:

"We should tell John Dramani Mahama that God said he created him to become the president only two times. He cannot be the president on three separate occasions. That is what God has destined. That is why he had mercy on him and helped him to become a president for the second time."

"God will incur his wrath on him on the day he listens to man and not him. He wouldn't want to run for a third term, but some people are pushing him. Those people will lead him into big trouble."

The prophet cautioned the NDC members against advocating for President Mahama to seek a third term. He claimed that the president would lose if he contested another election, which would tarnish his reputation.

Prophet Bediako warned the president not to be influenced by his associates, as God had already instructed him about his two-term mandate.

He warned that several calamities would befall the country if the president were allowed to contest in another election.

The TikTok video of Prophet Bediako prophesying doom for President Mahama is below:

Prophet's doom prophecy about Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thomas Appiah279 commented:

"To believe them, always ask them to tell you a secret about you. That way, you can trust them. He cannot tell you anything."

Stephenokraku235 said:

"Good talk, bro. May God bless you more."

Goodideatradingventures wrote:

"Masa, masa, stop fast."

