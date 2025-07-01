The National Democratic Congress may be taking shape ahead of a monumental flagbearer race expected to start in 2026

With the National Democratic Congress being put in the unique position of having an incumbent who, for the first time, will not be seeking reelection, pollsters and analysts have been culling out the names expected to feature prominently in the governing party's flagbearer race.

President John Mahama is currently in his second term as president, but just as he was the first incumbent president to lose an election in 2016, he will also be the first president to exhaust his presidential term limits without being in power for two consecutive terms.

Voting patterns have shown that Ghanaians give political parties in power meaning the person who emerges victorious in the NDC flagbearer race is likely to become the next president of Ghana.

Drawing on polling data from Global Info Analytics, YEN.com.gh looks at the five leading candidates in the NDC flagbearer race so far.

Haruna Iddrisu

Harunan Iddrisu, the current education minister, has a narrow lead in the NDC flagbearer race. He is currently favoured by 31% of NDC voters polled.

Iddrisu has been a legislator since 2005 and served as the Minority Leader in Parliament from January 2017 to January 2023. Iddrisu has served in high-level ministerial positions such as Minister for Communications from 2009 to January 2013, Minister for Trade and Industry from February 2013 to July 2014, and Minister for Employment and Labour from July 2014 to January 2017.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC national chairman, has surged in the polls compared to the April 2025 poll and is now favoured by 24% of voters. Nketia previously served as the general secretary of his party. He was a legislator for 12 years and also served as deputy minister of food and agriculture. Before entering politics, he worked as a bank manager.

Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson came in third 22%. He is currently atop of wave of stability because of the relative stability of the economy, given the impressive strengthening of the cedi. He served as the Deputy Minister for Finance from April 2013 to January 2017. In 2008, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency and served as Minority Leader for about a year towards the end of the eighth parliament.

Julius Debrah

Julius Debrah, the current chief of staff, has the backing of 10% NDC supporters. The Africa report described Debrah as the heir apparent to Mahama. He served as the minister for local government and rural development in the previous Mahama administration.

With a BA and MA in archaeology specialising in museums and heritage studies from the University of Ghana, Debrah’s career began in tourism. He also served as executive director of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa rounded up the top five, with 8% NDC supporters favouring him. Ablakwa's criticism of alleged corruption by the Akufo-Addo administration earned him relative acclaim over the last few years.

As far as politics is concerned, in 2009, he was appointed Deputy Minister for Information by President John Evans Atta Mills. Mahama also appointed him as a Deputy Minister for Education in 2013. He has been a legislator since 201,3, representing North Tongu.

What else does polling say?

Global Infoanalytics polling indicated that those who voted for Mahama in the 2024 elections, 30% prefer Iddrisu, 22% prefer Nketia, 24% prefer Forson, 8% prefer Okudjeto Ablakwa, and 3% prefer Klottey Korley MP Zenator Agyeman Rawlings. Rawlings,

However, among voters who did not disclose who they voted for in the 2024 elections, 30% backed Haruna, 15% supported Nketia, 24% supported Forson, 10% supported Debrah and 12% Ablakwa.

Similarly, for those who did not vote in the 2024 elections, 19% prefer Haruna, 23% Nketia, 18% Forson, 18% Debrah, 15% Ablakwa and 5% Agyemang-Rawlings. For NDC voters who did not vote, 28% Haruna, 26% Nketia, 9% Dr Forson, 19% Debrah, 13% Ablakwa and 2% AgyemangRawlings.

