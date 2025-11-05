A man known was killed while trying to settle a dispute between two men in Ehi, Ketu North Municipality

Angry youth burned down the local police station after the suspect, Cornelius Agbavitor , surrendered himself and claimed self-defence

A woman was accidentally hit by a stray bullet during police warning shots, intensifying the unrest before order was finally restored

A tragic intervention in a local disagreement on Monday, November 3, 2025, escalated into serious unrest in Ehi, a town in the Ketu North Municipality, culminating in the burning of the local police station and a near-attack on the accused by a crowd.

Ehi unrest as man killed, woman shot and police station reduced to ashes. Image credit: SOPA images

Source: Getty Images

The incident began around 8:00 PM when Julius, popularly known as D-Black, tried to mediate a conflict between two individuals, Cornelius Agbavitor and Xorve.

In a turn of events, Agbavitor allegedly struck D-Black in the neck, resulting in his death.

Christian Tsipokor, the Assembly member for the Biase/Ehigah electoral area, confirmed the sequence of events in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“Cornelius Agbavitor and Xorve were involved in a disagreement. D-Black attempted to intervene, and Cornelius struck him in the neck and also injured the other individual with a cut on the arm,” Tsipokor said.

Despite the injury, Xorve managed to leave the scene.

Crowd unrest and police station damaged

Following the fatal incident, the accused, Cornelius Agbavitor, voluntarily reported to the police. He claimed he acted in self-defence, stating that he was being attacked by the two individuals.

However, the situation quickly triggered anger among local youth, who gathered at the police station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The scene quickly turned chaotic as the crowd threw stones at the police, overwhelming officers on duty.

Tsipokor described the situation:

“The incident confused which the police struggled to contain. They [the youth] were throwing stones at officers, demanding that the accused be released for immediate action by them.”

In an attempt to control the unrest, police fired warning shots. Unfortunately, a woman was accidentally injured by a stray bullet, which further agitated the crowd.

Regrettably, a woman was struck by a bullet fragment, and this heightened the anger among the youth accounted by the Assembly member.

The police eventually had to withdraw from the station, after which the building was set on fire.

During the fire, the accused tried to leave the building.

“The accused came out as the building was on fire and tried to get away,” Tsipokor said. “The crowd pursued him and physically attacked him.” He reportedly survived the attack.

Order has now been restored in the town.

The Dzodze police have taken the body of Julius (D-Black) to the St. Anthony Hospital morgue in Dzodze. The injured individual, Xorve, and the accused, Cornelius Agbavitor, are receiving treatment at the Ketu North Municipal Hospital.

Efforts to contact the District Crime Officer for further comment were unsuccessful, though he confirmed the incidents.

According to residents, Cornelius had repeatedly confronted Xorve over allegations that he was involved with his girlfriend. Xorve, however, claimed he did not know the woman in question.

Fada Gaza, an Nkawkaw-based rapper, passes away after an alleged heated confrontation with a rival gang. Photo credit: Bob Linkin Gh

Source: Instagram

Tensions rise after violent territorial gang fight

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an Nkawkaw-based rapper, Fada Gaza, lost his life on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Fada Gaza reportedly fought with a rival gang after one group invaded the other’s territory, which triggered the unexpected.

Social media users who learnt of his demise mourned Fada Gaza and condemned his death that it could have been avoided.

Source: YEN.com.gh