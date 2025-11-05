Police in the Bono Region rescued 30-year-old Millicent Fosua, who was abducted at Kyeremasu and taken to a forest in Berekum

Police in the Bono Region have rescued a 30-year-old woman, Millicent Fosua, who was kidnapped at Kyeremasu in the Dormaa East Municipality and taken into a forest at Berekum.

According to a statement issued by the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the victim was rescued following an intelligence-led operation by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) after her husband, Samuel Amartey Laryea, a businessman, reported the incident.

The complainant told the police that he had travelled with his wife to Kyeremasu on October 29, 2025, to attend a funeral. On November 3, 2025, he received a phone call from an unknown person demanding a GH₵12,000 ransom for her release.

Fearing for his wife’s life, he sent GH₵2,000 to the kidnappers, but they failed to free her. He then reported the case to the police, prompting a swift and discreet investigation.

The police said an undercover operation was launched, leading to the successful rescue of Millicent in a forest near Berekum, where she was found in good health and handed over to her family.

The victim, Milicent, shares her ordeal

Recounting her ordeal, Millicent told investigators that she had left her lodging at about 5:30 a.m. on November 3 to visit her husband when she noticed a black Toyota Corolla parked by the roadside facing the Akontanim road.

“One of the men suddenly covered my mouth with a rag and dragged me into the car. They blindfolded me, took away my phone, and later took me to a bush where they abused and threatened to kill me. They forced me to give them my husband’s phone number and my mobile money PIN.”

The police said the kidnappers also seized her belongings and attempted to extort more money before their operation was disrupted.

Chief Inspector Akeelah confirmed that efforts are underway to track down and arrest the perpetrators to face justice.

The Bono Regional Police Command has since assured residents of their continued commitment to fighting violent crimes and urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.

They also emphasised the importance of community cooperation in helping the police maintain safety and security in the region.

