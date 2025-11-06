Former MP Hawa Koomson has responded to a new Interior Ministry report on the 2020 Kasoa election violence

She said the findings, which blamed institutional failures, vindicate her after years of public accusations

Koomson also called for justice, compensation for victims, and better police training to prevent future incidents

The former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has broken her silence on the recent revelation by the Ministry of the Interior report regarding the alleged shooting incident at Kasoa during the 2020 elections.

It was widely reported that the Kasoa election-related violence was incited by Hawa Koomson.

The current Member of Parliament for the area, Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, who was then a candidate, reportedly alleged on social media that her convoy was attacked, leading to the death of some of her team members.

However, the report presented by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, showed that the Kasoa election-related violence was caused by security lapses and institutional failures.

Speaking at the government's Accountability Series on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the Minister said Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor denied that her convoy was attacked and said she was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

Read the post below:

Hawa Koomson reacts to the minister’s revelation

Reacting to the revelation by the Interior Minister, Hawa Koomson, who also served as the Minister for Special Development Initiatives as well as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said she feels relieved and vindicated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the former Awutu Senya East MP and minister attributed the unfortunate incident to the failure of the security agencies to maintain law and order during the election.

"For years, I endured harsh and unfair public attacks. I was branded violent, reckless, and unfit for office through sensational and misleading headlines. The judgment was swift and painful,” Koomson stated.

She further added that the allegations made against her by Philis Naa Koryoo Okunnor led to the violent attack that she was subjected to in the recent by-election held in Ablekuma North.

Hawa Koomson extended her sympathies to the families of the affected victims and urged her fellow politicians to desist from peddling falsehood and divisive comments.

"This moment calls not for blame, but for introspection, justice, and national unity. May this truth restore faith in our institutions and strengthen our democracy," she said.

The former minister also urged the government to fully implement the recommendation by the committee that probed the Kasoa election-related violence.

She also called for compensation to be paid to the victims while recommending enhanced police training to equip personnel with non-lethal crowd control tools.

Hawa Koomson's attackers convicted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the eight men who took part in the violent disturbances during the Ablekuma North by-election received their sentences.

The suspects pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to assault, and three counts of assault at the Circuit Court in Accra.

The Deputy Organiser of NPP, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei and a trader, Majeed Mohammed Saana, were also assaulted during the election.

