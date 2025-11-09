Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of Government Communications, disclosed that the report on the August 6 helicopter will be made public on November 11

Before that, the team that investigated the sad incident would present its report to the National Security Council

The government would organise a media briefing to make the findings and recommendations public

This will ensure that Ghanaians are fully aware of the causes and recommendations arising from the inquiry.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu made this known when he outlined some of the key activities to be undertaken by the government in the coming week.

"Very important week coming up. Tomorrow (November 10), the report of the August 6 Helicopter tragedy investigation will be presented to the National Security Council. On Tuesday (November 11), the details of the report will be made public at a media briefing."

In a social media post, he added that President Mahama would launch the 'nkoko nkitinkiti' project in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and the budget would be read on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

"On Wednesday, President Mahama will launch the "Nkoko nkitinkiti" programme in Kumasi. And then on Thursday, the 2026 Budget, which brims with far- reaching policy initiatives, will be read in Parliament by the Finance Minister."

Eight die in helicopter crash

The August 6 helicopter crash involved a Harbin Z‑9EH military helicopter with the tail number GHF 631. It was operated by the Ghana Air Force.

The aircraft left Accra at around 09:12 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, carrying eight people, including the members of the Ghana Air Force controlling it.

They were bound for Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on an anti‑illegal‑mining mission. However, they lost radar contact and crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District.

All eight people on board lost their lives. The eight were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, NDC Vice‑Chair Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

After their death, an investigation was initiated. The investigative body was chaired by National Security Coordinator Abdul‑Osman Razak, with contributions from the Ghana Air Force, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and international advisers.

