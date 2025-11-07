NDC MP Urges President Mahama to Buy a New Presidential Jet

Wa West MP Peter Lanchene Toobu has urged President Mahama to purchase a new presidential jet for Ghana

Toobu argued that frequent repairs of the current Falcon 900 aircraft are costly and undermine national security

His comments come after Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi said the jet was undergoing maintenance

The Member of Parliament for Wa West on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Lanchene Toobu, has urged President John Mahama to purchase a new presidential jet.

Toobu, who is a former police officer, argued that the procurement of the new aircraft would be a more prudent and sustainable investment for Ghana’s long-term security and economic interests.

Peter Lanchene Toobu, NDC MP for Wa West, urges President John Mahama to buy a new presidential jet. Photo credit: Toobu Lanchene Peter/Facebook & Citnewsroom.

He made this suggestion after the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, appeared on the floor of Parliament to provide an update on Ghana's presidential jet, Falcon 900, which is currently undergoing repair works abroad.

According to Genfi, the presidential jet was sent to Dassault Falcon Service in Le Bourget, France, on March 11, 2025, for a mandatory 24-month and 1,600-flying-hour periodic inspection, a routine procedure to ensure the aircraft meets international airworthiness and safety standards.

Toobu slams frequent repairs to presidential jet

Reacting to the Deputy Defence Minister's statement in a Facebook post, Toobu opined that the frequent repair and maintenance of the presidential jet showed that Ghana needs a new one.

Consequently, he called on the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to prioritise the purchase of a new presidential jet for the state.

"Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the dollar respects you, so buying a new presidential jet should be on the front burner. Blend safety & security with economics," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Controversy surrounds Ghana's presidential jet

The discussions surrounding the purchase of a new presidential jet intensified after the unfortunate military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, including two ministers of state.

The presidential jet controversy mainly centres on reliability, safety, and growing concerns about the cost of presidential travel.

Former president Nana Akufo-Addo came under intense criticism for hiring a private jet for his presidential travels.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, then the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, labelled President Akufo-Addo's use of the private jet as a waste of taxpayers' money.

Dominic Nitiwul, the then Defence Minister, explained that the president relied on the private jet for his travels because the state's aircraft was not fit for purpose.

However, Okudzeto Ablakwa dismissed the minister's explanation at the time, insisting that the aircraft was in a pristine condition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa weighs in on the discussions surrounding the presidential jet. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Ablakwa weighs in on presidential jet discussions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reportedly said that Ghana could buy a new presidential jet.

His comments came amid renewed concerns after the helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers.

Critics claimed Ablakwa had opposed a similar move under Akufo-Addo, but he insisted he acted to protect taxpayers.

