The Ghana Armed Forces is moving to the next stage of its recruitment process.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

It will hold its documentation and body selection from November 12 to 13 at various centres.

The Ghana Armed Forces is moving to the documentation and body selection stage of its recruitment process. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

The Ghana Armed Forces announces the update in a statement online.

The application process ended on November 7, 2025, after a one-week extension from October 31.

Technical challenges forced the high command to revise the timeline.

What are the Ghana army eligibility requirements?

For general eligibility, anyone who wants to enlist in the Ghanaian army must:

Be a Ghanaian citizen by birth

Be of good character

Be not less than 18 years of age and not more than 25 years for non-tradesmen, and not more than 27 years for tradesmen by 30 December 2025

Be medically fit by Armed Forces standards

Be unmarried

Be unbonded

Be of a minimum height of 1.68m (5'6") for males and 1.57m (5'2") for females. For Military Police only; be of a minimum height of 1.75m (5'9") for males and 1.70m (5'7") for females

Have six (6) Credits (not less than Grade 6) at BECE, including English and Mathematics

Have passes (Up to Grade D7 for Army Candidates in English and Mathematics, and other 4 passes and grade C6 for Navy and Air Force in all subjects) at WASSCE or the requisite credit/passes in respective trade qualifications from GES at Intermediate or Advanced Level.

Army recruitment targets for Ghanaian government

The government is targeting the recruitment of 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces over the next three years.

Deputy Defence Minister, Brogya Genfi, first noted that the cost of recruitment forms will be reduced by more than 40% compared to the previous exercise.

He assured that the process would be transparent and strictly merit-based. Genfi also warned against falling for fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“Any individual or syndicate involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes will be dealt with without mercy."

The application process involves purchasing a scratch card, completing an online application, and going through various screening stages, including medical, academic, and physical fitness tests.

The government wants to recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: Getty Images

In June, the now late Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, indicated that the recruitment would be rolled out in phases, with about 3,000 personnel expected to be recruited each year.

In 2024, 90,000 persons applied via the recruitment portal.

Ghana Armed Forces' most recent recruitment

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Armed Forces had its 2024 recruitment drive for the Regular Career Officer Course and Short Service Commission Officers in September 2024.

It published an advert in the media on September 13, 2024, providing application guidelines for the recruitment process and warning against engaging with middlemen and unsanctioned payments.

Source: YEN.com.gh