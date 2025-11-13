The 2026 budget is expected to see the scrapping of the COVID-19 Levy and some other tax reforms as the Mahama administration prepares for its second year.

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, will present the 2026 Budget and Economic Statement of the government to Parliament late on November 13.

The 2026 budget delivered by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to see the scrapping of the COVID-19 Levy

Source: Facebook

value-added

The budget, the second of President John Dramani Mahama in his second term, is expected to allocate significant resources to many flagship programmes while meeting the demands of labour, some of whom have either embarked on strike or issued notices of impending industrial actions if their demands are not met.

Graphic Online reported that the government is expected to allocate about GH¢30.8 billion for the implementation of the flagship infrastructure programme, Big Push, up from the GH¢13.85 billion allocated in the 2025 budget, President John Dramani Mahama said in Wa last Tuesday.

The $10 billion Big Push infrastructure project is expected to draw on all the oil revenue allocation to fund the annual budget.

Other initiatives that would receive attention would be the 24-hour Economy Programme, the establishment of the Women’s Development Bank, the National Apprenticeship Programme, the ‘Adwumawura’ Programme, the Digital Jobs Initiative, the Agriculture for Jobs Programme, and the Rapid Industrialisation for Jobs Programme.

The President, during the meeting with civil society organisations more than a month ago, gave the assurance that the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) would be allocated substantial resources to enable it to function more effectively.

Among the key measures expected in today’s budget is the removal of the controversial COVID-19 Levy.

The Budget Statement is also expected to detail a full restructuring of the value-added value added tax (VAT) regime, simplifying it from the current complex formula.

Dr Forson is also expected to announce massive injections into the energy, road and agriculture sectors, with major policy directions on the cards.

Source: YEN.com.gh