Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was unhappy about the remarks of the former finance minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, made about the betting tax

The former minister told the media that the NPP government did not implement the betting tax, however, Shatta Wale and others involved in the sport mentioned otherwise

Many people were unhappy with Dr Anim Adam's statements regarding the betting tax as they called him out in the comments

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale lashed out at the former finance minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam after he stated that the Akufo-Addo government did not implement the 10 percent betting tax.

Shatta Wale blasts Dr Anim Adam

On the day the 2025 budget was read in parliament by the finance minister Ato Forson, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) spoke to the media in the form of a presser.

The former finance minister, Dr Anim Adam, mentioned that his government, when in power, did not implement the betting tax.

“Bet taxes were never collected—they were never implemented; abolishing a non-existent tax is deceptive and misleads Ghanaians," Dr Anim Adam said.

The video went viral and garnered various opinions from Ghanaians, especially persons who were involved in the sports activity, including dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook account to react to the video by calling out Dr Anim Adam saying he was a liar.

"Hey hey shut up there, shut up shut up there. Liar 😂😂Judas," Shatta Wale wrote on Facebook.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's words to Dr Anim Adam

Many people thronged to the comment section to lash out at Dr Anim Adam for denying that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) implemented the betting tax.

Many people shared experiences of a 10 percent betting tax being applied whenever they placed a bet on games.

Others noted that the NPP lying about not implementing the betting tax would make their chances in the subsequent elections slim.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video of the former finance minister stating during a presser that the NPP did not implement any betting tax:

sirrichy1111 said:

Check the faces behind and around him 😂😂😂... Just their faces will tell everything

vha_len_cy said:

"This guy is lying in the month of Ramadan o Herhh."

dzifa_official said:

"This is where KT Hammond is needed to knock the back of his head."

qwhesimiles said:

"Herh NPP when we talk of leaders who can lie it’s them."

ameffebuabeng said:

"I promise on my honor, to be faithful and loyal to be voting against NPP. In darkness or in light, to protect the good name of Ghana... so help me God.

herhernntwher said:

"We all can see now that NPP has a very big problem."

whitelove_me said:

"Each and every day the NPP gives reasons why we should keep voting against them."

Shatta Wale and Dr Anim Adam

Shatta Wale blasts Former Finance Minister Dr Amin Adam on Facebook. Image Credit: Charles Nii Armah Mensah and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Source: Facebook

NPP MP sleeps during 2025 budget reading

YEN.com.gh reported that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP sparked reactions online after a video of him sleeping during a parliamentary session surfaced on social media.

The MP, identified as Kwaku Ampramtwum-Sarpong, struggled to stay awake during the budget reading by the Finance Minister Ato Forson, eventually dozing off with his eyes closed and head tilted.

Many Ghanaians found the moment hilarious, flooding the comments section with their reactions.

