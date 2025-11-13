A joint police and military operation in the Ahafo Region led to the arrest of 485 men and 28 women involved in various criminal activities

The Ghana Police Service and Armed Forces say the swoop was part of efforts to curb increasing assaults on security personnel

While some locals expressed fear and tension, others praised the security forces for restoring calm and tackling illegal activities in the area

The well-coordinated dawn operation was conducted in Hwidiem, Kenyasi, Goaso, and Mehame, leading to the arrest of hundreds of suspects believed to be involved in various unlawful activities.

Security sources told YEN.com.gh that all 485 male suspects have been transferred from the Police Training School in Kenyasi to Kumasi for processing ahead of court appearances.

The 28 female suspects have been sent to Mim in the Ahafo Region to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Police Confirm Operation

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrests, clarifying that the swoop was not a retaliatory operation by the military and police.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Kwadwo Boakye, said the operation was part of efforts to address the increasing rate of crime and attacks on security officers in the region.

“It is true that a joint team of police and military personnel carried out an operation in parts of Ahafo. Crimes and attacks on security officers have become very rampant. The rate at which uniformed police and military men are being attacked by civilians is alarming,” Chief Inspector Boakye said.

He added that civilians have no right under the law to assault or kill a security officer, regardless of the provocation.

“We need to work together and not attack each other. Anyone who feels wronged has the right to seek justice through the courts,” he added.

Military Confirms and Issues Caution

A statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director-General of Public Relations, confirmed that the operation targeted persons suspected of involvement in recent attacks on members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), some police officers, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, and journalists.

The statement noted that similar intelligence-led swoops were also conducted in parts of the Ashanti Region, including Dadwene and Anwona, as well as in the Volta Region at Ehi.

The statement warned that any individual or group that attempts to obstruct the operations of the security services in the performance of their lawful duties will face the full force of the law.

It further assured the public that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of residents in the affected communities.

The statement said, The Armed Forces and the Police Service wish to assure the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of well-meaning inhabitants of these towns and communities.

They are encouraged to remain calm and go about their regular duties without fear or panic.

The Ghana Armed Forces also commended the media, civil society, and the public for condemning recent attacks on security personnel and urged continued cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Madam Paulucia Boateng, a resident of Hwidiem, told YEN.com.gh that the area had become tense since the dawn operation.

She said the whole town has become very quiet. Most people are hiding in their homes because of the ongoing security operation.

However, some residents expressed support for the swoop. Daasebre Yeboah Manu, a lotto operator, said the operation was long overdue.

“I like what the security people have done today. Because of the mining activities, there are a lot of criminal activities here. If they continue to do exercises like this, the community will be safer,” he said.

The 513 suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with authorities indicating that more operations may follow in other parts of the country.

Security swoop follows attack on police officers

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported joint military and police operation in Ehi, Ketu North, led to the arrest of about 162 people following last week’s attack on police personnel.

Residents described the dawn raid as intense, with several buses and police vehicles involved, and doors forcibly broken.

The security forces assured the public of safety and urged calm as the screening of the arrested individuals continued.

