A court battle has reportedly emerged about the name ‘The Base’, days after the actor Agya Koo announced the establishment of the party

The political party has made headlines following its launch, as many have questioned the leader who is set to lead them in the presidential elections

The unfolding legal battle has caused a massive stir online, with concerned Ghanaians flooding social media to share their mixed opinions

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Agya Koo's newly-established political party has reportedly been faced with a court battle days after its launch.

Agya Koo’s ‘The Base’ reportedly faces a court battle over name and branding. Image credit: @official.agyakoo

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Gossip24tv’s Clement Nana Asamoah shared on Facebook on Tuesday, April 21, ‘The Base Ghana First LBG’, which happens to be an already existing party, has filed a lawsuit against the recently established “The Base Ghana First” over an alleged unauthorised use of the name and identity of ‘The Base'.

In a court filing, as seen by YEN.com.gh, the Plaintiff (The Base Ghana First LBG) stated that both parties were members of the Defendant Company ( The Base Ghana First), but the latter formed the party due to controversies and disagreements in decision-making and procedural abuse at the executive level.

They further argued, among other things, that Agya Koo's party has since spread its activities and membership across all the regions in Ghana faster than expected due to the commitment and dedication of its members.

The Base Ghana First LBG demanded that a perpetual injunction be placed on the name in question, as well as its dealings with the public or third parties, and the logo or any other mark which is similar to theirs.

They also requested compensation for damages caused by using the brand without permission.

The lawsuit against Agya Koo's political party has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have shared their opinions.

The Facebook post of the lawsuit is below:

Reactions to ‘The Base Ghana First’ legal woes

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Agya Koo's ‘The Base’ was sued.

Kofi wrote:

“In short, the BASE is suing the BASE. Meanwhile, Hon Ken is not joining any of them. Hon Ken wouldn’t invest so much in the party and give up so easily simply because we went for the election and he lost. The Hon Ken, I know, remains focused and will bounce back strongly. He won’t succumb to these things. Yes, I’m a proud supporter of Hon and shall forever remain an NPP. I don’t know what this ‘the Base’ thing seems to achieve.

David Yeboah wrote:

“They’re not even serious.”

Islam Mohammed wrote:

“Meanwhile, Hon. Ken and Bawumia just had a private meeting.”

Honourable Saka wrote:

“So how did the Registrar General’s Office manage to register these two entities with similar names to operate the same business? How do they guard against fraud and impersonation?”

A X video of Agya Koo at Kantamanto creating awareness about the party is below:

Agya Koo causes a stir as he launches a new political party called 'The Base Ghana First'. Image credit: @official.agyakoo

Source: Facebook

Fredyma reacts to Agya Koo's ‘The Base’

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the veteran producer Fred Kyei Mensah, widely known as Fredyma questioned the viability of The Base.

He noted Ghana's political landscape was firmly dominated by the NPP and the NDC, limiting new parties' success.

He further highlighted the financial and structural challenges new political movements face in Ghana's entrenched system.

Source: YEN.com.gh