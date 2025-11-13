A joint military and police operation in Ehi, Ketu North, led to the arrest of about 162 people following last week’s attack on police personnel

Residents described the dawn raid as intense, with several buses and police vehicles involved, and doors being forcibly broken

The security forces have assured the public of safety and urged calm as the screening of the arrested individuals continues

A joint operation by the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service resulted in the apprehension of approximately 162 individuals in Ehi, Ketu North, at dawn on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The operation, which follows a recent attack on police personnel in the area, has been confirmed by both local political leadership and the security services.

The sweep in Ehi is part of a broader, intelligence-led operation targeting multiple regions, including Ashanti, Volta, and Ahafo, according to a press release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces.

Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, confirmed the scale of the arrests and the purpose of the screening process.

“Following last week's attack on police personnel in Ehi, a joint military and police operation was conducted at dawn today. I have engaged the leadership of both security agencies and can confirm that approximately 162 individuals were apprehended during the operation. All arrested persons will undergo screening to identify the culprits,” the MP wrote on social media.

Accounts of the dawn raid in Ehi

The operation, which began in the early hours of the morning, involved a significant deployment of personnel and vehicles.

Tsipokor Christian, an assembly member in Ehi, described the scene.

“They came to the town at dawn and arrested several people. Those who hesitated to open their doors had them broken. I was not personally outside, but I heard about six buses and several police vehicles were used in the operation,” he told YEN.com.gh.

He noted that the community had anticipated a response following the earlier incident.

They were expecting something like that because of the recent attack on the police station.

However, the destination of the arrested individuals remains unknown to the community.

They don't know where they are being taken, but someone said he saw the buses pass by, heading either to Accra or Ho.

The forceful nature of the arrests was corroborated by Desi, the younger brother of one of the arrested persons, who recounted the moment security personnel entered their home.

“When we heard the bang on the door, we were shocked because we weren’t expecting anyone. We became scared and refused to open the door, so they broke it and entered to arrest my brother,” Desi told YEN.com.gh.

Security services assure the public

In their press release, signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin (Ghana Navy), Acting Director General of Public Relations, the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Police Service sought to reassure the public.

The Armed Forces and the Police Service wish to assure the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of well-meaning inhabitants of these towns and communities.

They are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their regular duties without fear or panic, part of the statement reads.

The security agencies also issued a stern warning to anyone who might attempt to interfere with their duties. The joint operation in Ehi was specifically mentioned.

