EOCO Arrests Former BOST CEO Edwin Provencal at Kotoka International Airport En Route to Mozambique
The Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal, has been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
Citi News reported that Provencal was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) while attempting to board a flight out of the country.
He had been placed on a stop list as part of ongoing investigations into activities that occurred during his tenure at BOST.
He was reportedly apprehended on Monday, November 10, while en route to Maputo, Mozambique, without securing the necessary authorisation.
Source: YEN.com.gh
