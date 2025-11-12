Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member on the Defence & Interior Committee in Parliament, has called for the immediate suspension of the military recruitment process nationwide following the fatal stampede that killed six Ghana army applicants.

The legislator stressed to YEN.com.gh that this was necessary until proper measures are put in place to safeguard the lives of potential recruits.

“Immediately, the process must be suspended across the country. Let us halt all the processes across the counter. Let us prioritise lives first.”

Forjour said the government needed to focus on an investigation to find the causes.

In addition, he also suggested a staggered screening process to reduce the number of applicants at pressure centres.

"Let’s schedule a very reasonable optimum number of people every day. Spread them out, engage the public to know the particular timetable and schedule and communicate to potential recruits.”

