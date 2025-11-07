EOCO Cracks Down on QNET in Kumasi, 320 Individuals Rounded Up

EOCO has picked up 320 individuals in a major operation targeting economic fraud and recruitment scams linked to QNET in Kumasi

The operation uncovered 295 victims and 25 suspects involved in a fake business scam under the guise of QNET

Authorities are currently screening the suspects and victims, with further investigations underway

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rounded up 320 individuals in a major operation targeting economic fraud and recruitment scams linked to QNET in Kumasi.

The operation was carried out by EOCO on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the QNET office in the Ashanti Regional capital.

When EOCO stormed the QNET office to conduct its screening, media reports suggested that they identified 295 victims, while 25 suspects, who allegedly lured the victims into a fake business scam under the guise of QNET, were arrested.

The unannounced raids were conducted at two separate locations in Kumasi, following months of investigations.

The suspects and victims are currently being screened, with further investigations underway.

How QNET victims were recruited

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the victims were lured into the QNET scam from various parts of the country by their recruiters, who pretended to be offering them employment, educational, and travel opportunities.

The recruiters reportedly posed as officers from QNET and allegedly camped their victims at separate locations in Kenyasi in the Kwabre East Municipality and Buoho in the Afigya South District.

A senior officer of EOCO, Dominic Mensah, said that a temporary shelter is being prepared for the victims while arrangements are being made to send them home to be with their families.

Meanwhile, the Head of Compliance at QNET, Theodocia Naana Bennieh Quartey, has raised concerns about the continued use of the company's name in fraudulent activities.

She indicated that the company would strengthen its collaboration with security agencies to clamp down on individuals engaging in such acts.

The QNET scheme

QNET is a global e-commerce-enabled direct selling company that offers a variety of health, wellness, and lifestyle products.

The company uses a network marketing model where independent distributors earn commissions through product sales to customers and by building a sales team that also generates sales volume.

However, the company’s operations in Ghana have often been linked to fraudulent and criminal activities.

Several Ghanaian youths, in their quest for jobs and other opportunities, have fallen victim to the fraudulent activities perpetrated in the name of QNET.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians share their experiences with QNET

Following the EOCO raid, some Ghanaians took to social media to share their experiences with the QNET scheme.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MRLOYALBROWNBW1 said:

"I remember back in 2020, my childhood friend tried to convince me to join QNET. I even took my certificate and CV to their office in Kasoa. The man in charge interviewed me and afterwards told me I had to pay GH₵3,000 first, and that I would be earning more every month."

@FollowGodsorder also said:

"I have been a victim to this fraud My work colleague in kumasi introduced me to this and i fell a victim because i was naive She is still in Ivory Coast in their captivity I lost Ghc 40,000 and as result I stayed home for two years even after getting admission into university."

@PhilipsRatty commented:

"QNET has always survived on desperation and illusion. When poverty meets promises of ‘instant wealth,’ people stop asking questions. This is not just crime, it’s a symptom of a society where hope is scarce and trust is for sale."

EOCO rescues 26 victims

In October this year, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO had rescued 26 victims who were trafficked and allegedly promised jobs.

The rescue operation was done by EOCO in collaboration with QNET in an operation dubbed “Operation Quest”

Social media users applauded the law enforcement agency and encouraged more of such to be done.

