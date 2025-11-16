Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the NPP government misused funds meant for the Pokuase-Nsawam road

The $750 million Afreximbank loan allocated for the road and other capital projects was withdrawn in full, leaving the project undone

Several Ghanaians on social media shared their varied thoughts on the development shared by the Minister

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance, has disclosed that the former Akufo-Addo government used the money meant for the Pokuase-Nsawam road for other purposes instead of the project.

Even though the project is not complete, Dr Forson said that the funds allocated by the NPP government for the Pokuase-Nsawam road were not available.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister, says funds meant for the Pokuase-Nsawam road were misappropriated. Photo credit: @atoforson2020

On August 25, 2022, a $750 million loan from African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) was credited to the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) account.

The government at the time indicated that the loan facility would be used to finance about 15 capital projects, including the Pokuase-Nsawam road.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3, Ato Forson said the $750 million was withdrawn at once and not used for the intended purpose.

"There is no money left. The funds have been spent. They were spent before I got to the Ministry. Parts of the resources were used for other expenditures rather than the construction of that road."

"It was paid into an account, and everything went just like that. The entire $750 million has been drawn down completely. It was drawn down bullet at a goal. That’s the structure of the loan they took."

When asked if the loan had been repaid, the Finance Minister said it was under restructuring.

"That loan is under restructuring. We began debt servicing before the restructuring, so some has been paid, but the bulk has not been settled."

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by misuse of Pokuase-Nsawam funds

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

Emmu Francis said:

"Parliament approves loans for some people to misuse them. So there's no committee in Parliament to play oversight role for the ordinary Ghanaian to know how far the taxpayers money is being spent."

Kwame Stephen wrote:

"I just hope that NDC will be a truthful government to change a lot of rot in this country. Ghana has money to take care of everyone’s needs."

Nuertey Evans Padi said:

"Why should we restructure a loan that has been misappropriated by government official for the poor Ghanaian citizens to pay through taxes. I am sorry. Let get back the money from them to settle those loans. They are not dead yet. Even if; their children are there to pay."

Francis Owusu wrote:

"We must establish special courts to deal with these corruption cases swiftly."

RiJoe Dee said:

"The ex finance minister who’s to answer this question is on the run."

The Pokuase-Nsawam road is in a sorry state because of delays in construction work. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times

GH¢809m paid to Pokuase-Nsawam highway contractor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had paid the contractor working on the Pokuase-Nsawam Highway in full.

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Agyei, said GH¢809 million was paid to the contractor as of August 2025.

The stretch is part of a $346.5 million project, which started in July 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in 2024.

