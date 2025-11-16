Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, condemned the former NPP government for reckless spending

He praised the current NDC administration and its Finance Minister for enforcing stricter financial oversight

Franklin Cudjoe also lauded the Mahama-led government for significantly reducing Ghana’s public debt

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, accused the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of reckless spending and compared it to the prudence demonstrated by the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Franklin Cudjoe criticises the NPP government for reckless spending and applauds the NDC government for fiscal discipline. Photo credit: @franklin.cudjoe & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

According to Franklin Cudjoe, the Akufo-Addo-led administration disbursed funds without proper oversight. The IMANI Africa President recounted his experience at the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) while following up on projects at his alma mater.

“The previous administration was just sharing money like there was no tomorrow. In fact, when they see you and they like your face, they ask you to come for some. They were just sharing the thing,” he said.

He explained that when Ken Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister, mobilisation for contracts was routine, but under Ato Forson’s leadership, there is greater emphasis on verification and evaluation.

"I thought it was a fluke until I met Ato a day or two before the budget. I had a conversation with him and he said, ‘My brother, nobody is doing that again.’"

The IMANI Africa President praised the current government for significantly reducing Ghana’s public debt.

“This is the fastest time we’ve actually reduced our debts. You guys took us into the deepest hole ever. Nobody thought we could get out, but this guy came and, within 10 months, virtually took us out quickly. This is the fastest — from 65 per cent to about 45 per cent. So let’s also give the good shepherd the credit,” Franklin Cudjoe stated.

This assessment aligns with official data presented in the 2026 Budget Statement, which shows Ghana’s total public debt dropping from GHS 726.7 billion, or 61.8 per cent of GDP in 2024, to GHS 630.2 billion, equivalent to 45 per cent of GDP by October 2025.

The Minister for Finance indicated that this was the first time in over a decade that the country recorded a negative rate of debt accumulation, attributing it to fiscal discipline, prudent borrowing, and a stronger cedi.

"Ghana's economy now stronger": Ato Forson claims

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson claimed that Ghana’s economy was recovering and becoming a stronger and steady one under his leadership.

When he presented the budget, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the scrapping of the COVID-19 levy, returning GH¢3.7 billion to individuals and businesses.

He announced that eight major interchanges will be built under the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

Former Finance Minister criticises Ato Forson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Adam, shared his thoughts on the 2026 budget presented by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Dr Mohammed Adam described the budget as 'empty, hopeless, jobless, and growthless', calling it a plan without vision.

His comments sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians following the budget presentation on November 13, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh