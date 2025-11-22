Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the MP for Takoradi Constituency, said the price of kenkey had gone up since President Mahama took office

The former Western Regional Minister even showed some bloggers where he often buys kenkey in Takoradi and asked that they confirm

However, the kenkey seller denied Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah's claim of an upward adjustment in her food prices

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said the price of kenkey had increased since the Mahama-led administration took office on January 7, 2025.

He made this statement in Parliament during the debate on the budget presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The MP indicated that the cost of kenkey had moved from GH¢5 to GH¢7.

Later, a blogger asked him where he buys his kenkey so they could verify his claim.

In an Instagram video, the former Western Regional Minister said he buys his kenkey in Takoradi, around Ecobank. He indicated that during the Akufo-Addo era, he bought a ball of kenkey for GH¢5 from the same place, but the price has now gone up.

However, another blogger based in Takoradi visited the food joint the MP referred to and spoke to the kenkey seller there. The woman denied the MP’s claims, emphasising that she sells a ball of kenkey for GH¢5.

Reactions to price of kenkey saga

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sirklement on TikTok. Read them below:

JayBillions said:

"Someone should help this woman take that MP to court."

SIM nation wrote:

"But it’s true we buy Kenkey for 7 cedis here in Kasoa."

Jaamiusango1 wrote:

"But kenkey is 7gh err if you say it is a lie, please come to Ashaiman."

Daniel Monigan 🤫 said:

"They have 5 cedis and 7 cedis."

Teacher kuame wrote:

"We have 7gh Kenkey, and also have 5gh at the same time, it’s not a lie."

@@tikuuni said:

"The woman didn't even wait for the question to end oo obuaah😃😃."

Nana Yaw Steve😍 said:

"This is how Democracy should be 😁."

Amoroso wrote:

"Prices of Kenkey range from 3 to 7 cedis, depending on the location. In my area, I asked the seller why Ghc 7? And she explained to me that some complain when they buy Ghc 10, they can't eat, and GhC5 too is up to gauge. so they prefer GhC7.00 one."

Alma’s weight Gain said:

"There is 5gh and 7gh depending on the size, but generally food prices have gone down in recent months 😌."

Teacher Kuame wrote:

"You buy what you can afford. This is not politics."

