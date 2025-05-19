A Ghanaian man has praised President John Mahama after buying kenkey for GH¢3, down from GH¢5

In a viral TikTok video, the man expressed joy and predicted the price may drop to GH¢2 soon based on recent movements in the market

GUTA has urged traders across the nation to reduce prices of their goods as Ghana’s economy shows signs of recovery

A Ghanaian has heaped praises on President John Dramani Mahama after buying a ball of kenkey for GH¢3.

In a video circulating on social media, the man is seen in a jubilant mood after he is informed that the price of kenkey has reduced from GH¢5 to GH¢3.

A Ghanaian man heaps praises on President Mahama after buying kenkey for GH¢3. Photo credit: Nii Armah KIng Fahd & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Holding two hot balls of kenkey in a bowl, the man, who looked surprised at the price drop, expressed gratitude to President Mahama's administration for effecting various policies that have culminated into food becoming more affordable for the average Ghanaian.

With positive economic gains under the National Democratic Congress-led administration, the man predicted that the price could drop further.

"This ball of kenkey is GH¢3 at Agyemang Pentecost Junction in Labadi. Thank you, John Mahama. In the next two or three months, it will reduce to GH¢2. God bless you," he said.

Ghana's economy has been on a steady rebound since the beginning of 2025, with the Cedi appreciating significantly against the US dollar.

Aside from the performance of the local currency, inflation has also seen a decline, dropping for four consecutive months since the start of the year.

Bloomberg, a leading finance and business news portal, ranked the Cedi as the best-performing currency in the world.

Owing to the positive performance of the economy, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked its members and others to reduce their prices to reflect the prevailing conditions.

While some, like the kenkey seller at Agyemang Pentecost Junction in Labadi, have responded positively, others are yet to heed the calls to reduce the prices of their goods.

Watch the video below:

Kenkey price reduction sparks reactions

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of the man praising President Mahama for the reduction in the price of kenkey flooded the comments section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Ewe finest said:

"But how much was it before? Don’t come for me because I’m not in Ghana."

@Cobby Reign also said:

"It was 5 cedis. Now it is 3 cedis."

@borgakofi commented:

"The competition has begun. The greedy ones will be forced to reduce their prices to compete with the others."

@Rider replied:

"That's the only way. This will force them to reduce the prices."

@hajiyasakinaabuba also commented

"Pls let all the kenkey sellers see this video o, some of them are very greedy, let them reduce the prices."

A Ghanaian woman delights as she purchases food items at cheaper prices following improved economic conditions this year. Image source: EDHUB/X.

Ghanaian woman praises Mahama for cheap goods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with joy after visiting the market and getting food items she often purchases at lower prices.

She gave all the credit to President John Dramani Mahama, whom she said has ensured a significant reduction in the prices of essential commodities.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some supported her theory, while others doubted it.

