Julius Neequaye Kotey, the DVLA boss, cautioned the public against fake employment opportunities

In a short Facebook post, Julius Neequaye Kotey also warned the public to desist from paying to get a job

Some social media users took the opportunity to ask the DVLA boss to be employed when the time comes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has warned the general public against fake recruitment announcements.

The DVLA boss’s clarification comes in the wake of false alarms that the Authority is employing more staff.

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey, cautions the public about fake recruitment alerts. Photo credit: DVLA

Source: Facebook

In a short post on Facebook, Julius Neequaye Kotey said the public must be cautious of anyone who claims the DVLA is hiring as of the time he made the post. He made the post on Friday, November 22, 2025.

He added that no one should give money to anyone in the name of securing a job at the DVLA. He assured the public that prospective employees would not need to pay any money when the time comes for recruitment.

“Please, DVLA is not recruiting. Be guided and do not give your money to anyone. I won’t take money to recruit when the opportunity comes.”

Netizens seek job opportunities at the DVLA

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Julius Neequaye Kotey’s post. Some appreciated him for the clarification, while many pleaded with him to employ them when the DVLA opens its doors for more staff. Read some of the comments below:

Norbert Subzero said:

"But those who started work three weeks ago got their appointment from where? Go and tell abochis."

Julius Neequaye Kotey responded:

"Norbert Subzero, someone started working in DVLA three weeks ago? I beg go and do ur research well. I issued a communique three weeks ago with this same information when people were being defrauded."

Dickson Asante wrote:

"Julius Neequaye Kotey, thanks for the update, CEO...Hmmm, Ghana and her bunch of vampires who'll do anything against well-meaning citizens!!"

Osei-Nyamekye Boateng said:

"Please remember some of us oo, we've been home for 5 years now."

Mohammed Kamaldeen BeneficiaryofGraceonthehighway Sunbawiera wrote:

"Julius Neequaye Kotey we hear boss 🙏🙏. Waiting for the right opportunities."

Dave Sena Bakayoko said:

"I'm in standby for the opportunity 👏."

Justice Korbla Bakah wrote:

"Thanks for the heads up, very timely information!"

The Office of the Special Prosecutor invites the DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey, for questioning following a corruption claim. Photo credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey/Office of the Special Prosecutor

Source: Facebook

DVLA Boss invited by Special Prosecutor

In an earlier publication, Julius Neequaye Kotey, came under scrutiny because of some corruption claims he made.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor invited Julius Neequaye Kotey for questioning after he claimed that he rejected a GH¢4 million bribe.

As of the time he was invited, Julius Neequaye Kotey was coming off a controversial exchange with the Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Abena Osei-Asare.

Source: YEN.com.gh