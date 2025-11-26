itel, a global tech empowerment brand committed to delivering high-quality, affordable technology, today unveiled its latest smartphone, itel A100. Designed for today’s dynamic lifestyles, A100 combines a large, vivid display, exceptional durability, smooth performance, and AI-powered features with a price tag starting at GHC1000.

itel debuts A100: Strong signal connected and ultra-durable smartphone with unmatched value

Source: UGC

Targeted at young, energetic users such as students and outdoor workers, itel A100 offers a perfect balance of strength and substance. Built for long-term reliability, the device boasts a slim 8.1mm profile while meeting IP65 standards for dust, water, and drop resistance, ensuring over four years of dependable use. Whether braving the elements or navigating the fast pace of city life, itel A100’s rugged build delivers peace of mind without compromising on looks.

Seamless Signal Connection& Smarter Interaction Upgrade

Designed for those working in low-signal zones and the great outdoors users, itel A100 features an upgraded network system that delivers stronger, more reliable signals. Supporting 4.5G LTE-Advanced network, it achieves speeds 2–3 times faster than standard 4G, enabling instant HD downloads, smooth social media use, lightweight gaming, and consistently clear calls with unwavering stability. What’s more, with the built-in itel UltraLink app, it can make free calls and send messages via Bluetooth among Transsion devices within a 150-meter range, to help users stay connected even off-grid.

More than that, itel A100 is also equipped with a suite of smart software interaction, simplifying everyday tasks through itel AI, supporting AI Writing, AI Translation, and AI Capture to Search work together to boost productivity and spark creativity.

Immersive Viewing Meets Reliable Durability

itel A100’s immersive 6.75-inch Bright Colourful Display, enhanced with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, offers wide, vibrant visuals ideal for streaming, browsing, and gaming. Its wet & oily touch technology ensures responsive control even in challenging conditions — from rainy commutes to busy kitchens. Inside, 128GB of storage, an (8 + 16) GB extended RAM, and a Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor deliver fast multitasking, while a powerful 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge keeps the device running all day.

Available in three stylish colour options of Shadow Titanium, Star Titanium, and Fresh Green, itel A100 combines modern aesthetics with practical design.

With the launch of A100, itel reaffirms its vision of popularising technology, making advanced mobile innovations not a privilege but a right for everyone. By controlling costs to the extreme while upholding uncompromising product quality and performance, itel ensures that even entry-level users can enjoy reliable, future-ready smartphones at prices within reach.

Stay connected with blazing 4G and enjoy 30GB of free Telecel data for 6 months.

About itel

Established over 15 years ago, itel is a Technology Empowerment Brand for the masses. Adopting “Enjoy better life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products to emerging markets.

In 2025, itel has expanded its presence in more than 80 emerging markets globally, including SSA, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, electronics accessories, home appliances, and lifestyle products. In 2024, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 feature phone brand.

