A Ghanaian man has invented a mini truck equipped with a patented security ignition system

The mini truck features a biometric-inspired ignition system that only activates the Ghana Card

This innovation has impressed many, given how uncommon such advanced vehicular engineering is

Reactions are pouring in as a young Ghanaian from the Volta Region engineers a futuristic mini truck, igniting amazement across social media for its innovative features.

A young Voltarian invents a mini truck powered by a Ghana card.

The inventor, whose name has not yet been given, demonstrated the truck’s functionality in a two-minute video posted by @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Remarkably, the vehicle is designed to start only when a Ghana Card is inserted, integrating advanced security verification into its ignition system.

Without the card, the truck’s electronic control system will prevent it from starting.

The visionary inventor explained that his primary goal was to enhance security and ensure authorised access to the vehicle.

His invention has attracted significant attention, with many expressing hope that he will find investors to scale this technology for broader use across Ghana and possibly abroad.

This feature could significantly reduce theft and improve vehicle security.

Local technology enthusiasts and innovators have praised the invention, calling it a groundbreaking step for Ghanaian ingenuity.

Reactions to Ghana card powerd truck

@sonofBillgates

"Let’s all look beyond the surface of this innovation. It’s not just creative, it’s next-level innovation. This is problem-solving engineering designed to revolutionise vehicle security and combat theft in Ghana. I always say if we understand our own and embrace it we’re capable."

Ghanaian water-bike inventor showcases rubbish-collecting bike

Award-winning Ghanaian inventor and engineer, Frank Darko, has unveiled yet another invention designed to make rubbish and dust collection much easier.

The engineer has created a sophisticated tricycle, which he calls the "Dust Maxta," capable of sweeping and collecting rubbish and dust. According to him, some streets in Ghana have become engulfed in filth, and he devised a cost-effective way to address the sanitation problem in the country.

"The littering is too much. Even today, graduates have joined in littering the environment. As a responsible citizen, I must do something to prevent the dark future that is looming over us. I have always had the nation at heart. I use my energy to think about how to make Ghana a better place to live," Frank passionately noted.

However, the young engineer lamented the lack of support, which limits his ability to bring more such ideas and inventions into reality.

He called on interested organisations and individuals to support him in any way they can to help bring out more innovative solutions.

Following YEN.com.gh's story about Frank's first invention, the water bicycle, the young creative went viral and was even interviewed by the BBC.

BBC flew their crew to Ghana to film a documentary about his remarkable invention.

He has won numerous awards for his innovations and was invited to meet Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

JHS leaver makes car & bike with wood

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a talented young man in Ghana, who goes by the name Joseph Korley Tetteh.

Joseph, who could not continue his education beyond junior high school, has also come up with groundbreaking inventions, where he creates bicycles and paddle cars entirely with wood.

According to Joseph, his dream is to become one of the major bicycle manufacturers in Ghana and to establish a market that would supply these wooden vehicles to tourist sites across the country and the world.

