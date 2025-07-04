Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the foreign affairs minister, has criticised US Senator James Risch for comments about his recent visit to the US

Risch expressed concern with Ghana's handling of debt obligations to American companies, relative to commitments to China

The senator's comments, aimed at the minister, came after the US Bureau of African Affairs met with Ablakwa during his recent trip

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has fired back at US Senator James E Risch following criticism of his recent visit to the US.

Ablakwa called Risch's criticism of Ghana's handling of debt payments extremely offensive.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, takes on US Senator James E Risch. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

In his response, Ablakwa said the debts in question were measly and brought up the topic of reparations.

"This is very rich coming from someone who refuses to engage in same advocacy for the payment of reparations by the US for its despicable and condemnable role in slavery.

You will not be allowed to dictate to a sovereign country on how we conduct our foreign policy — if you need to be reminded — this is Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana — the first African nation to defeat colonialism and imperialism.

Let me be clear, those measly debts compared to what you owe us in reparations would be paid when we deem appropriate based on our prudent economic recovery program — even though the debt was not created by the new Mahama Administration. Unlike you, we take responsibility and honour our national obligations."

Risch, the chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, had noted mounting financial commitments to China while allegedly neglecting obligations to US companies and taxpayers.

In a tweet, Risch said the US could not continue supporting Ghana financially while it serviced larger payments to China.

The senator's criticism was in response to a tweet from the US Bureau of African Affairs upon meeting Ablakwa.

Ghana is already navigating a potential visa ban as part of the US scrutiny of immigration.

The topic of reparations came up in February when President John Mahama underscored the significance of reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent.

He called it a crucial step toward restoring dignity, rights, and well-being in a message at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

“The 2025 AU theme of the year is, therefore, a call to galvanise efforts toward reparatory justice. It is an appeal to ensure that the dignity, rights, and well-being of Africans and their descendants are fully restored."

Mahama emphasised that reparations extend beyond financial compensation to include restitution, rehabilitation, and guarantees of non-repetition for past abuses.

Akufo-Addo makes call for reparations

Past Ghanaian leaders have also made similar calls. At the 78th UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, then President Akufo-Addo told world leaders that African states must be paid reparations for the slave trade.

He said for centuries, the world has been unwilling to confront the realities of slavery.

"For centuries, the world has been unwilling and unable to confront the realities of the consequences of the Slave Trade."

Ghana has since said it will press the African Union to reach out to the African diaspora to strengthen demand for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

Akufo-Addo calls for developed countries to assist Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo said it was not right that African countries were not being supported financially to fight climate change.

He said, although Africans contribute very little to climate change, the continent faces the worst of its effects and gets blamed for it the most.

The president told dignitaries at the Africa Climate Summit 2023 held in Nairobi, Kenya, that it would be fair for developed countries to support Africa financially to fight climate change.

Source: YEN.com.gh