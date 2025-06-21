The FBI has sounded a caution to Ghanaian and international students currently studying in the US

The agency has warned that these students have now become targets for scammers in the country

It opened up on the modus operandi adopted by these scammers and alerted international students on what to do when faced with such situations

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has cautioned Ghanaian and other international students studying in the US as they have become targets of scam attacks.

An FBI agent in Seattle, Ethan Via, who spoke in an interview with Fox News, said scammers are now targeting international students by exploiting their immigration status for financial gain.

He disclosed that these scammers now impersonate government officials and threaten to deport international students back to their countries of origin if they fail to pay a specific amount of money.

He stated that scammers often call international students, claiming that there is a problem with their visas and such must pay a fee or risk being prosecuted and deported.

"Sometimes they route them to a phony website that might look like an official government site and say you need to wire money to a bank account or pay with cryptocurrency and send it to a specific person," he said.

He advised international students to note that even if immigration authorities ever contact you, they would never demand money to resolve such issues.

FBI agent Via also admonished students who are contacted by scammers requesting payments to quickly reach out to the agency that assisted them in getting their student visa.

This notice to all international students comes as the FBI ramps up efforts to clamp down on scammers.

In Ghana, four persons are facing the possibility of being extradited to the US over a $100 million fraud scam involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

They include, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, also known as Kofi Boat, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah and Patrick Kwame Asare.

Reactions to the FBI warning

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the FBI’s announcement on scam attacks on international students.

Kyle Berry stated:

"They have documentation on foreign people—quit lying."

Joy Kagle opined:

"Yeah, gotta watch these scammers. I just had a recent one saying I had a warrant out on me for back taxes of $2,500 and that if I wanted to avoid arrest, I could pay over the phone. I mean, I knew that’s a bunch of bull, but not everyone would know this."

John Major added:

"Not so nice now, is it India?"

Kofi Boat cooperates with FBI

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat, who is currently facing extradition to the US, has reportedly exposed some beneficiaries of his ill-gotten wealth to the authorities.

According to The New Republic, a Ghanaian newspaper, in a report dated Thursday, June 19, 2025, Kofi Boat has been very cooperative with authorities as investigations into the alleged $100 million scam continue.

The newspaper claims Kofi Boat submitted certain pieces of proof to back his claims, including evidence of WhatsApp messages between himself and some of the alleged beneficiaries.

