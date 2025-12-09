The Bank of Ghana has pumped about $10 billion into the forex market since January 2025 to help strengthen the cedi

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has injected about $10 billion into the forex market since January 2025 to help stabilise the cedi.

This was money sold to commercial banks and businesses to meet their dollar needs.

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that this was part of a broader strategy to meet market demand for dollars, and not a programme designed solely to defend the cedi.

The forex has come from the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, which has generated windfall gains from rising gold prices.

The central bank has executed the programme without depleting its reserves. Officials say the support has been structured to ensure Ghana’s debt obligations and reserve build-up efforts are not affected.

It has channelled portions of the gold windfall into reserve accumulation, upcoming debt repayments, and dollar support for the market.

The latest Economic and Financial Data from the Central Bank showed that Ghana’s international reserves stood at $9.1 billion in December 2024.

By October 2025, reserves had improved to $11.4 billion, with strong indications that the year could close above $12 billion.

In October alone, the Bank of Ghana injected $1.15 billion under the FX Intermediation Programme.

What the BoG has said about the cedi trend

Speaking during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama said Ghana’s foreign exchange market has regained its stability, with commercial banks now driving trade rather than the central bank.

He said the interventions by the Bank of Ghana were temporary measures to cushion the market during a period of heavy outflows and lumpy payments.

Samuel Asiamah, a forex analyst, cedi, dollar, hoarding dollars, Bank of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

He explained that between the second and third quarters, the central bank had to meet large financial obligations, including billions of dollars in arrears owed to Independent Power Producers.

The period also saw some domestic debt exchange bondholders deciding to exit their investments following the appreciation of the cedi.

3News earlier reported that Asiama further noted that the Ghana cedi has appreciated cumulatively by 37.04% as of October, reversing the sharp 19.2% depreciation in 2024. It was, however, predicted to depreciate towards the end of 2025.

According to the World Bank, the cedi is the best-performing currency in Sub-Saharan Africa in the first eight months of 2025. Inflation has eased, driven by a tight monetary policy stance, exchange rate stability helped by gold exports, and a broad moderation in price pressures.

Forex analyst explains new normal for the cedi

Samuel Asiamah, a forex analyst, gave insight to YEN.com.gh that could help people looking to navigate the forex volatility as the cedi continued.

The practice of hoarding dollars to guard against inflation and protect, purchasing power is now riskier.

Asiamah explained that the cedi’s fair value has adjusted closer to equilibrium, so big profits from dollar hoarding are shrinking.

