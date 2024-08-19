National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama is advocating for the use of electric vehicles

The former president test-drove a Wuling electric car and shared a video of his experience on social media

Edward Opoku, an automobile industry insider, told YEN.com.gh that he expected a future government to do more to promote electric vehicles

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama took a break from the election campaign to advocate for electric vehicles.

The former president test-drove a Wuling electric car and described the experience as exhilarating.

In a video he shared on Facebook, Mahama also reviewed the electric vehicle he drove around.

“It is a good experience, drives very easily and it will cut down the use of fuel and the foreign exchange we spend in bringing fuel.”

"It should be possible for us to start assembling these vehicles here," the former President added.

He further described the transition to electric vehicles as a vital step towards a sustainable future.

He also referenced the government granting Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, a 15-year mining lease.

The state's interest in mining operations has increased from 10 percent to 13 percent.

Lithium is one of the main minerals used in producing lithium-ion batteries in electric cars.

Ghana seeks to position itself as a player in producing a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries.

Ghana discovered large lithium deposits in the Central, Ashanti, Western and Volta Regions in 2022.

Analyst calls for more support for EV industry

Edward Opoku, an automobile industry insider, told YEN.com.gh that he expected a future government to take electric vehicle promotion to the next level.

"I expect that a goverment that’s serious with EV will give big tax cuts. NPP only gave tax cuts on EVs if they are assembled here."

He also said a scheme should be created to give tax cuts to companies that install fast chargers at their premises.

"Charging is a psychological barrier to EV adoption even in countries where they have great charging network. You want to build infrastructure quickly," Opoku explained.

Bawumia wants electric vehicles for public transport

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said Ghana will soon be the pacesetter in Africa regarding using electric vehicles for public transport services.

He said the move would significantly reduce the cost of transportation as the major component of the cost, fuel, would be minimised.

He commented when he visited Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian company that assembles electric vehicles.

