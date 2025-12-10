Mahama Speaks on Scrapping of Special Prosecutor’s Office: “Give Them a Little Time”
President John Mahama has pushed back against calls to scrap the Office of the Special Prosecutor, describing such demands as premature and urging the public to allow the institution more time to deliver on its mandate.
His remarks come as debate intensifies over the effectiveness of the office, with some critics arguing that the office has not made a meaningful impact and should be dissolved.
Speaking during a meeting with the National Peace Council, Mahama stressed that dismantling the Office of the Special Prosecutor at this stage would be hasty and counterproductive, noting the need to strengthen institutions that promote transparency and good governance.
He also appealed to the special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to accelerate its investigations and improve the pace at which it works.
“I think it is premature to call for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. We should give them a little time, and I urge the office to speed up with its work."
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.