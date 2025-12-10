President John Mahama has pushed back against calls to scrap the Office of the Special Prosecutor, describing such demands as premature and urging the public to allow the institution more time to deliver on its mandate.

His remarks come as debate intensifies over the effectiveness of the office, with some critics arguing that the office has not made a meaningful impact and should be dissolved.

President John Mahama backs the Office of the Special Prosecutor amid calls to scrap the anti-graft office. Credit: Parliament of Ghana/John Dramani Mahama

Speaking during a meeting with the National Peace Council, Mahama stressed that dismantling the Office of the Special Prosecutor at this stage would be hasty and counterproductive, noting the need to strengthen institutions that promote transparency and good governance.

He also appealed to the special prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to accelerate its investigations and improve the pace at which it works.

“I think it is premature to call for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. We should give them a little time, and I urge the office to speed up with its work."

