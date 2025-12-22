The Ghana Grid Company Limited has announced planned works on the 330kV Takoradi–Thermal–Anwomaso Transmission Line

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has announced planned works on the 330kV Takoradi–Thermal–Anwomaso Transmission Line as part of efforts to connect a new power generation plant at Anwomaso in Kumasi to the national grid.

The announcement follows a temporary power outage that affected parts of Greater Kumasi on Sunday, December 21, 2025, after a minor fault at Ghana Grid Company Limited led to a reduction in electricity supply to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited announces planned works on the 330kV Takoradi–Thermal–Anwomaso Transmission Line. Credit: john images/AJ Paulsen

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the Ghana Grid Company Limited said AKSA Energy is undertaking the works to bring its newly constructed power generation plant at Anwomaso into operation.

According to Ghana Grid Company Limited, the plant, when fully commissioned, will contribute to Ghana’s generation capacity and significantly enhance the reliability of power supply to Kumasi and its surrounding communities.

As part of the commissioning process, an exercise is being carried out to safely connect the AKSA Anwomaso Generating Plant to the national power system via the 330kV transmission line.

Ghana Grid Company Limited said the activity may require a temporary interruption of power supply to some customers for approximately three hours to allow for the safe termination and integration of the new substation.

Power supply to all affected customers is expected to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m. on the same day.

Ghana Grid Company Limited apologised for any inconvenience the temporary interruption may cause and assured the public that the works are necessary to enhance the stability and reliability of electricity supply in Kumasi and adjoining areas.

