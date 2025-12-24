Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

DVLA Suspends Rollout of New Number Plates Planned for January 2026
Ghana

DVLA Suspends Rollout of New Number Plates Planned for January 2026

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has suspended the rollout of new licence plates, originally scheduled for January 2, 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The delay is due to the failure to secure the necessary amendments to the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

DVLA Suspends Rollout of New Number Plates Planned for January 2026
DVLA Suspends Rollout of New Number Plates Planned for January 2026
Source: Facebook

In a statement on Facebook, the authority explained that specific provisions in L.I. 2180 had not been passed before Parliament went on recess on December 19.

Read also

Notorious ATM card thief arrested at 2025 Diaspora Summit

“Until the legislative requirements are fully settled, we are unable to proceed with the rollout of the new RFID-embedded licence plates."

The DVLA further announced that vehicles currently using Departure from Port stickers and DV plates can continue to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Hasan piker Dstv ghana packages Cindy fitzgibbon Alexandra kays Multi tv