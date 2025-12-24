The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has suspended the rollout of new licence plates, originally scheduled for January 2, 2026.

The delay is due to the failure to secure the necessary amendments to the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

DVLA Suspends Rollout of New Number Plates Planned for January 2026

In a statement on Facebook, the authority explained that specific provisions in L.I. 2180 had not been passed before Parliament went on recess on December 19.

“Until the legislative requirements are fully settled, we are unable to proceed with the rollout of the new RFID-embedded licence plates."

The DVLA further announced that vehicles currently using Departure from Port stickers and DV plates can continue to do so.

