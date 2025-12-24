The Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana sued the state over the digital number plate system set for January 2026

Based on the court documents, the suit aims to halt new registration and protect the existing licensed embossing framework

President John Mahama's government is planning sweeping reforms in the vehicle registration system, such as enhanced tracking

The Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana has sued the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority over the new vehicle number plate registration system beginning January 2026.

The group wants the state to refrain from rolling out digital or any new vehicle number plate registration system.

The new vehicle number plate registration system, beginning January 2026, is facing a legal challenge. Credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey

Graphic Online reported that the suit was filed by BEMENCO Embossment Ltd and 26 other plaintiffs.

These companies are all members of the Vehicle Embossment Association of Ghana.

The injunction application was filed at the High Court on December 22.

The group also wants the authority to be prevented from implementing any alternative arrangement for the embossment and supply of vehicle number plates outside the existing framework involving the plaintiffs.

It wants the court to order the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to continue engaging licensed embossers for 2026 and beyond.

The group also claims the authority awarded the contract for both the manufacture and embossment of number plates to one individual, Dr Nyarko Esumadu Appiah of Original Manufacturing and Embossment, also known as Daasebre.

However, it says the state owes their members for the number plates already produced.

About the new DVLA number plates

The CEO of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, unveiled the design of the new number plates in August.

Kotey said these changes, which he announced on Facebook, are part of reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The new plates will be equipped with RFID technology and other features to modernise vehicle management and improve road safety.

Among the expected benefits, Kotey said the new plates would prevent smuggling, improve tracking, facilitate future automated toll collection, and facilitate easier identification.

The new plates will be reflective for enhanced visibility and have some form of digital integration.

The CEO of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, is pushing reforms for the number plate system. Source: Julius Neequaye Kotey

"These changes are aimed at creating a more secure, transparent, and effective vehicle management system, benefiting both vehicle owners and the public."

Kotey concluded by noting that the new design is subject to further modifications.

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority is also considering introducing a special number plate for individuals who fail to register their cars within the stipulated two weeks.

These plates are expected to come at a premium cost.

The authority will phase out the practice of placing the year of manufacture at the end of number plates.

Beginning January 1, 2026, the plan was for number plates to feature a regional code at the top and an area code at the end.

For instance, a plate will read GR 222 AD, with AD representing Adenta, according to the models Kotey shared on Facebook.

EOCO flags top vehicles smuggled into Ghana

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has identified Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150s, Range Rovers, and Dodge as models commonly smuggled into Ghana.

The office has urged buyers to investigate vehicles, especially new or spotless models, for potential theft. It is using Interpol's database for vehicle verification.

It uses a range of methods to crack down on stolen vehicles being illegally moved into Ghana.

The detention of Shatta Wale in August heightened concerns about stolen cars for sale in Ghana.

US intercepts stolen cars headed for Ghana

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that US Customs and Border Protection officials foiled an attempt to smuggle stolen vehicles to Ghana.

The officials at the Port of Virginia stopped the shipment, valued at approximately $150,000, in yet another interception effort.

