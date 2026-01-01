The driver involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and claimed the lives of two people could face prosecution for reckless driving

Police have taken a statement from the local driver, who was hired for the trip, after he was discharged from hospital

Both Joshua and the driver have since been released from hospital after being declared clinically fit to continue their recovery at home

Fresh details have surfaced after the fatal road crash involving British boxing star Anthony Joshua in Nigeria, with indications that the driver of the vehicle could face prosecution.

The accident, which happened days before the New Year, resulted in the deaths of two men close to the boxer, Latif Ayodele and Sani Ghami.

Anthony Joshua: Driver Faces Legal Trouble After Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua's driver faces prosecution

Authorities confirmed that the local chauffeur hired for the journey has been discharged from hospital and is now cooperating with investigators.

The Nigerian Police Force revealed that the driver has provided an official account of what happened on the day of the collision.

"Anthony Joshua's driver has been discharged from the hospital, and he is currently giving his statement," a spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the Daily Mail.

Under Nigerian law, reckless or dangerous driving carries serious consequences.

Offenders may be fined about ₦50,000, receive heavy penalty points on their licence, risk suspension or revocation, and in severe cases face imprisonment.

Where deaths occur, penalties can increase sharply, with jail terms stretching up to seven years under federal highway regulations.

This places the chauffeur at risk of more than financial punishment.

Investigators believe speed played a central role in the tragedy. Findings suggest the Lexus Jeep was moving too fast when a front passenger-side tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before crashing into a stationary truck.

"From the preliminary investigation that was conducted, definitely there was overspeeding on the part of the SUV Anthony Joshua was travelling in," Akinbiyi told reporters. In the course of that, the front tyre on the passenger side burst.

"That led to loss of control before the vehicle now swerved and rammed into the stationary truck that was parked. There was excessive speed."

Truck driver wanted as Joshua leaves hospital

Sources in Nigeria have also disclosed that the truck driver involved in the collision has been declared wanted after allegedly fleeing the scene immediately after the impact.

Meanwhile, Joshua has since been released from Duchess International Hospital following treatment.

An eyewitness described the crash scene as resembling a horror film, underlining the severity of the incident that shattered what should have been a celebratory period for the former heavyweight champion.

Shortly after his discharge on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Joshua was accompanied by his mother to a funeral home.

There, they paid a quiet visit as the bodies of his friends were being prepared for repatriation, according to an official joint statement.

AJ's first words after crash revealed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Anthony Joshua’s first words after surviving the crash that killed two of his close associates.

He was heard saying, “I feel pain all over,” after being pulled from the wreckage, sparking concern about his injuries.

