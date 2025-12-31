Ghanaian Man Who Fired Gunshot in Honour of Asake Released on GH¢24,000 Fine

A Ghanaian man known as Cyborg has been released after being arrested for firing gunshots at the AfroFuture Festival in Accra

Cyborg pleaded guilty to unlawfully discharging a firearm and was fined GH¢24,000 or face two years in jail

He apologised publicly in a video after the court hearing, saying the incident would not happen again

The Ghanaian man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute to Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake in Accra has been released from police custody following his arrest on Tuesday, December 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, a video of the man, identified as Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Saddick, was captured firing an automatic weapon described as a DERYA MK-12 with the number 22-GHA 1162.

Court fines and releases Alhaji Sarki Abubakar Cyborg, the Ghanaian man who fired gunshot in hour of Asake.

Popularly known as Cyborg, the Ghanaian man admitted that his actions were illegal but said he was seeking consideration from authorities to fire the gun.

He then fired 10 shots into the air, prompting Asake and his friends to jump and shower praises on him.

The video of his shooting expedition sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over his actions.

Consequently, many of the netizens who came across the video tagged the social media pages of the Ghana Police Service, demanding his immediate arrest.

In response, the Ghana Police Service, on Tuesday, December 30, 2024, released a statement informing the public that Cyborg had been arrested.

Following this, he was arraigned before the Adenta Circuit Court in Accra for violating Ghana’s Firearms Act and Public Order Act.

Cyborg apologises to Ghanaians over gunshot incident

During the hearing of the case on December 31, 2024, Cyborg pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm in public.

The presiding judge accepted his plea and sentenced him, on his own plea, to a fine of 2,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢24,000. In default of payment, he would serve two years' imprisonment.

In a video shared on Facebook by private legal practitioner Hafiz Saeed shortly after the court hearing, Cyborg was seen apologising to Ghanaians for his actions.

"Thank you for my loved ones, thank you for my enemies, and this will never happen again," he was heard saying.

The gunshot incident involving Cyborg happened at the AfroFuture Festival at El-Wak Stadium in Accra on December 28, 2024, where Asake was billed to perform.

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Asake, thrills fans at the Afrofuture Festival at the El-Wak Stadium in Acccra.

Asake thrills Ghanaians fans at Afrofuture

