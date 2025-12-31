A heartbreaking final video of General Constable Seth Damoah Oppong surfaced online after the young police officer was shot dead by armed robbers in Karimenga

The young police officer was killed during an ambush that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 28, 2025, after police responded to a distress call

The video of Constable Oppong before his death stirred widespread grief on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing condolences to his family

The last video of a Ghanaian police officer, General Constable Seth Damoah Oppong, before he was shot by armed robbers while on duty, has surfaced and stirred sorrow online.

Footage of police officer Constable Seth Oppong before he was shot in Karimenga surfaces on social media. Image credit: TheBBCGhana

Source: Facebook

One police officer was killed, and two others were injured, after a gang of armed robbers ambushed them at Karimenga on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway.

According to 3News, the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Officers in Karimenga responded to a distress call after armed robbers attacked a bus in the area.

The police team swiftly arrived and foiled the attack, which caused the criminals to flee into a nearby bush.

Reports indicate that the armed robbers returned and shot one officer, later identified as General Constable Seth Oppong, while he was seated.

The armed robbers exchanged fire with the other group of officers, with two officers sustaining injuries after being shot in the leg.

According to reports, Constable Oppong was scheduled for a promotion in January 2026 before his untimely demise.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the shooting.

Seth Oppong's last video stirs sorrow

After news of his death went viral, photos and videos of the deceased officer emerged on social media and stirred sorrow among Ghanaians.

One viral video showed the young police officer walking through the town of his posting with a backpack strung over his back.

As he walked, the officer received appellations from a woman who was off-camera, hailing him as ‘Setho’.

The young officer acknowledged the love he was receiving as he walked away to carry out his duties.

The video showing Officer Seth Oppong going about his everyday life before his death has triggered sad reactions online.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Constable Seth Oppong’s last video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the tragic news of Constable Seth Oppong’s death.

Kobby Kay said:

"Only God knows how he struggled to get that uniform. The protocols he had to meet before recruitment, the stress, the struggles just to get this job, little did he know it was going to lead to his death😭. Sometimes we have to accept every condition life throws at us and be at peace with ourselves. You have no idea that the car, marriage, traveling, job etc, that you're dying to have will be what will lead to your untimely death. Let us be content with life 😭😭😭."

R. Kelly @1 wrote:

"Police work is the riskiest of all the security services. They are exposed to so many dangers, especially those at the barriers, hmmm."

SELORM commented:

"Investigations will be promised again, and nothing will be done!! Rest well, Comrade! 💔."

Ghanaian TikToker and Asokwa police officer, Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi, reportedly passes away. Image credit: @in.the.name.1

Source: TikTok

Police officer tragically passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker and Asokwa-based police officer, Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi, passed away under tragic circumstances.

News of her death was announced by fellow police officer and TikToker, In The Name, in an emotional video on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Reports of Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi’s death plunged friends, family, fans, and colleagues of the young and beautiful officer into deep mourning.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh