Two people have died while 21 others have sustained injuries following a road accident on the Assin Fosu-Kumasi highway on the night of January 1.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. when a bus, branded with Methodist Wesley Church signage and carrying members of the Believers Worship Centre, was returning from a 31st Night crossover service in Kumasi to Assin Fosu and Breman Asikuma.

The bus involved in the accident belongs to the Believers Worship Centre. Credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Upon reaching Assin Dansame, the bus collided with a crowd participating in a street parade.

Citi News reported that the deceased include a 21-year-old apprentice and a student of Sunyani Technical University identified as Maame Yaa, and one other person who both reportedly died on the spot.

21 others sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to different hospitals across the region for medical attention.

The accident sparked outrage among residents, with some enraged youth vandalising the bus, leaving it destroyed. Police personnel were deployed to restore calm at the scene.

The Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander, ASP Wonder Lumor who confirmed the incident, stated that investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

The Believers Worship Centre has already been at the centre of controversy after it blocked part of the Kumasi-Accra highway, causing a massive gridlock because of its Watch Night Service.

Adom Kyei-Duah asks followers to sell properties

YEN.com.gh reported that Kyei-Duah caused further controversy when he asked his church members to sell their properties and follow him.

The famous preacher, whose son recently got married in a lavish ceremony, claimed that those who take the bold step would be blessed.

He believes that following his advice would go a long way in helping believers live a purposeful and simple lifestyle.

