Severe traffic gridlock on parts of the Kumasi-Accra highway lasted nearly 24 hours due to a church service

Videos showed frustrated travellers expressing their outrage over the massive inconvenience caused

Motorists describe the situation as their worst travel experience, with no alternative routes available

Passengers and motorists travelling on the Kumasi-Accra highway on Wednesday and Thursday spent close to 24 hours in traffic due to a severe gridlock on the Juaso and Asankari sections of the road.

The gridlock was caused by the 31st Watchnight Service organised by the Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church causes massive gridlock on Accra-Kumasi road. Credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Videos on Facebook showed some travellers venting about the massive inconvenience caused.

"Because of worship, we are all stuck here... no car is going, no car is coming," one road user complained.

"This madness should never happen. It should never repeat itself. It is complete madness."

Although the situation has eased, motorists have lamented what they described as their worst travel experience.

Trucks, buses, and other smaller vehicles were all stuck in the gridlock, with no alternative routes available.

