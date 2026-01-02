17 Heavily Armed Burkinabè Soldiers Arrested in Upper West Region
- Seventeen Burkinabè soldiers arrested for establishing a combat position in Ghana's Upper West Region
- Locals in the Sissala East District alerted authorities after spotting armed soldiers near the border community of Wuru
- Residents have been voicing concerns over increased sightings of armed men affecting local economic activities
Security forces in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region detained 17 heavily armed Burkinabè soldiers.
The soldiers, aged between 20 and 30, were found on January 1 in possession of firearms and explosive devices.
Joy News reported that the soldiers were reportedly arrested near the border community of Wuru, about a one-hour drive east of Tumu.
Per Joy News, the Ghana Immigration Service said the armed men were in the process of setting up a combat position using sandbags when residents spotted them and raised the alarm.
During interrogation, the men claimed they were soldiers of the Burkinabè army on routine patrol who had lost their way.
Despite this explanation, they were detained for several hours until about 9:00 p.m.
Their weapons were released the following day after a delegation led by staff of the Ghanaian Embassy in Burkina Faso visited.
The Wuru community lies within the Nazinga Forest range. Between 2022 and 2023, residents reported frequent sightings and movements of armed men suspected to be terrorists within farmlands inside the forest.
Residents complained that these activities negatively affected farming, hunting, and other economic activities in the area.
Source: YEN.com.gh
