Prophet Adom Kyei Duach has asked his church members to sell all their properties and follow him

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users expressing concern and disbelief

Critics and observers are calling for clarity, as discussions around faith, leadership, and accountability trend online

Founder of Believers Worship Centre, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, has asked his congregation to build wealth in heaven.

He made this statement during the 31st Watch Night Service, held at his new church auditorium.

Adom Kyei asks members to sell their properties

Ghanaian prophet Adom Kyei has asked all his church members to sell their properties. The popular pastor advised them to sell everything they own and follow him.

The famous preacher whose son recently got married in a lavish ceremony explained that those who take the bold step would be blessed.

The man of God explained how this selfless decision would go a long way to help believers live a purposeful and simple lifestyle.

"Listen to me; sell all your properties and come and buy Adom Nyame, because that is what I am offering tonight. After buying Adom Nyame, people around you will witness what the Lord will do through you. You will also prosper."

Adom Kyei talks about tithes

Prophet Adom Kyei firmly asserted his commitment to integrity, emphasising that he does not fabricate lies or extort money from his congregation:

Reflecting on the numerous testimonies that have been shared in this sanctuary, it becomes evident that if I were to take your offerings and tithes for personal gain, it would suggest that the God I am dedicated to cannot provide for His followers.

Therefore, I encourage you to prioritise your faith: sell your properties if you must, but invest your hearts in Adom Nyame.

He continued:

"I have no intention of extorting money from you, nor will I ever stoop to begging for sustenance. My mission is not to instil fear or anxiety as a means to gain your financial support. I assure you, this is the essence of the Adom Nyame I embody."

