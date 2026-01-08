A cargo truck from Burkina Faso overturned in Accra Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra, disrupting traffic flow

The accident led to the cargo truck carrying cereals falling on a commercial minibus, leading to one reported injury

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were the first emergency responders to the accident

A Burkina Faso-registered cargo truck overturned on the Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra around 12:00 a.m. on January 8, crushing a sprinter vehicle in the process.

The truck carrying some cereals, including maize, beans, and tiger nuts.

Burkina Faso Cargo Truck Overturns at Circle In Sensational Incident Crushing Sprinter Bus

Joy News reported that the driver's mate of the sprinter vehicle, which was a trotro, was injured is currently receiving medical treatment at Ridge Hospital, authorities confirmed.

Videos from the accident scene were shared on X.

The incident caused heavy traffic along the Circle overhead, with commuters reporting long delays in both directions as emergency crews worked to restore normal traffic flow.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service rushed to the scene to assist in clearing the spilt goods and ensure road safety.

