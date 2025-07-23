Provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority indicates that Ghana recorded 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025

Ghana recorded 7,289 road crashes and 1,504 fatalities between January and June 2025.

The figures were captured in some provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority.

Per the data, 12,354 vehicles were involved in various crashes, which resulted in 8,300 non-fatal casualties.

Additionally, 1,301 pedestrians were reported to have been knocked down across the country.

The National Road Safety Authority noted that, on average, eight people die from 40 road crashes daily.

These daily crashes result in 46 injuries from 69 vehicles and motorcycles

Commenting on the data to YEN.com.gh, the President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev Cyril Crabbe, called the trend scary.

The figure of 1,504 fatalities is up from the 1,237 deaths for the first half of 2024 and 1,095 in 2023.

Recent 2025 road crashes in Ghana

On July 16, four people were left in a critical condition following a road crash at Senya Bonsuoku in the Central Region.

The July 15 road crash also left 15 other passengers injured.

On July 9, a crash in Adanwomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region claimed three lives, including two police officers.

Adom News noted that the crash involved a bullion van and a truck carrying bags of cement.

Four of the victims, including two police officers, were onboard the bullion van in which only the driver survived.

On June 25, a collision between a VIP bus and a cargo truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway claimed several lives and left dozens hospitalised.

The accident occurred near Oframase, close to Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality. The bus collided with an oncoming cargo truck loaded with flour.

Recent road crashes involving VIP buses

VIP buses have been known to be involved in some of the high-profile road crashes in Ghana because of their popularity.

A crash between a VIP Jeoun bus and a Mercedes-Benz on the Abuakwa-Sunyani highway resulted in eight deaths.

Spot checks and eyewitness accounts show that a number of high-profile road crashes involve VIP buses.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 23, 2025. The Mercedes-Benz driver reportedly tried to overtake another vehicle at high speed, leading to the crash.

According to eyewitness accounts, the collision was severe, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

8 die in accident on Bolgatanga-Walewale highway

YEN.com.gh reported that a road crash on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway caused the deaths of eight persons and left others injured.

A bus travelling from Kumasi to Bolgatanga collided with a container truck parked along the roadside.

The survivors of the crash were transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for medical treatment.

