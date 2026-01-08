A statue of Jerry John Rawlings has been unveiled in Dzelukope, marking his swearing in as Ghana's first president of the Fourth Republic

NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the statue perpetuates Rawlings' values and inspires future generations

Rawlings was a former military leader who was head of state from 1981 to 1992, then a civilian president up to 2001

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A statue of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been unveiled at Dzelukope in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

The unveiling was done on January 7, 2026, 33 years after Rawlings was sworn into office as the first President of the Fourth Republic.

JJ Rawlings Statue Unveiled At Dzelukope To Mark 33 Years After Being Sworn In As President

Source: Facebook

The construction of the statue was funded by two individuals at Dzelukope; Mawuko Dzikunu and Clifford Selasi Kekeshie.

In a statement on Facebook, the Rawlings family shared photos of the ceremony.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korle constituency, spoke at the ceremony and urged Ghanaians to emulate his ideals of probity and accountability.

Agyeman-Rawlings, who is the first daughter of the former president, believes that embodying these ideals is the best way to honour him.

“Which was why he always insisted that he preferred to be in the hearts of people rather than inscribed on walls or in the form of monuments. But there are many ways to honour the memory of someone who has done amazing things. We thank those who put together this concept to honour his memory. We also support their noble intention."

At the ceremony, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the monument would keep the legacy of Rawlings alive.

He described the former president as a great patriot who championed the cause of unity and rapid development of the country.

Late in 2025, United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of Rawlings.

This was part of the launch of scheduled commercial flights on the Lagos–Accra and Abuja–Accra routes.

The Guardian reported that this was a symbolic tribute to Rawlings, who was described by the airline's Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, as a Pan-African statesman.

Who was Jerry John Rawlings?

Rawlings was a former military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

The former president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes on

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was known for her commitment to gender rights and advocacy on women’s empowerment and social development.

Source: Facebook

Rawlings' widow Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23 after an illness.

She was 76 years old and was accorded a state funeral on November 28, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh