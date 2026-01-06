The Asantehene is trending following his historic visit to the National Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service

An incident, however, that has got people talking, showed the moment a police officer was stretchered away after apparently collapsing

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video wished her a speedy recovery

An unfortunate incident was caught on camera during the official visit of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to the National Police Headquarters.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @dek360ghana indicates that the female police officer collapsed while on duty during the event.

Otumfuo makes a Royal visit to the Ghana Police headquaters Photo credit: Manhyia Palace Event and Photos Kumasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

The 15-second video showed the police officer who lost consciousness being hurried away on a stretcher.

It remains unknown what her current condition is, or whether she was part of the all-female guard of honour that awaited the arrival of the Asantehene.

The visit by the Asantehene is reported to be his first to the National Police Headquarters.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which has racked up over 100 likes and comments, captured:

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh