Police Woman Faints While on Duty During Otumfuo’s Royal Visit, Video Evokes Sorrow
- The Asantehene is trending following his historic visit to the National Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service
- An incident, however, that has got people talking, showed the moment a police officer was stretchered away after apparently collapsing
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the video wished her a speedy recovery
An unfortunate incident was caught on camera during the official visit of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to the National Police Headquarters.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @dek360ghana indicates that the female police officer collapsed while on duty during the event.
The 15-second video showed the police officer who lost consciousness being hurried away on a stretcher.
It remains unknown what her current condition is, or whether she was part of the all-female guard of honour that awaited the arrival of the Asantehene.
The visit by the Asantehene is reported to be his first to the National Police Headquarters.
At the time of writing the report, the video, which has racked up over 100 likes and comments, captured:
"An unfortunate incident occurred when a female police officer collapsed while on duty during the official visit of the Asantehene to the National Police Headquarters."
Watch the video below:
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.