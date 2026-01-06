President John Mahama has mourned the unexpected death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, Naser Toure Mahama

Tributes poured in for the late legislator, who was celebrated for his dedication to public service and community development

Naser Toure Mahama died on January 4, 2025, after a short illness and was buried on January 5, 2025, according to Islamic rites

President John Mahama expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama, describing the loss as shocking and painful.

While commiserating with the bereaved family in Accra, Citi News reported that the president admitted that the death of the legislator had come unexpectedly.

President John Mahama shares moving words with the family of the late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

Source: Facebook

He also urged the family to remain strong despite the difficult moment during the visit.

Parliament shared some photos from the visit of the president, alongside some MPs, on Facebook.

“Nobody would have thought that Toure would leave us so soon. His death came as a shock to me but God knows best. May his soul rest in peace and our deepest condolences to you, his family. Stay strong in these difficult times."

The president’s remarks come as tributes continue to pour in from colleagues, party members and the public, following the sudden demise of the Ayawaso East lawmaker, who was widely regarded for his commitment to public service.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late MP’s soul and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family as they mourned their loss.

The late MP was widely recognised for his commitment to community development, like his 'Operation Cement Your Lungu', which aimed to improve sanitation in underserved neighbourhoods.

What has Parliament said about Mahama's death?

In a Facebook statement early on January 5, following Mahama's death, Parliament said the nation lost a dedicated public servant.

It also extended condolences to the late MP's family, his colleagues in Parliament and his griving constituents in Ayawaso East.

"Hon. Naser Toure Mahama served our country with diligence, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility. His contributions to the House, his advocacy for development projects, and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of the people he represented will be remembered. He embodied the ethos of service and the spirit of philanthropy that are the hallmarks of public service."

About Naser Toure Mahama

Mahama was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima, in the Greater Accra Region.

He received his secondary education at West Africa Senior High School before proceeding to Central University College.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Central University, a Diploma in Governance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a Master of Business Administration from Doshisha University in Japan.

A contingent of legislators visits the family of the late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

Source: Facebook

He has been in Parliament since 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election.

Mahama held several key roles, including Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and member of the Roads and Transport Committee, House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions.

Naser Toure Mahama's son weeps at burial

YEN.com.gh reported that the late Naser Toure Mahama's burial service was held in Accra on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a video, the late Ayawaso East MP's son was emotional as he bid farewell to his politician father, who was 60 years old.

