Justice Srem Sai, Deputy Attorney-General, disclosed that the wanted former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been living in the United States of America (USA) illegally.

He indicated that Ken Ofori-Atta's visa was revoked in June 2025, contrary to the report that the visa had expired. Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Justice Srem Sai said that this is the authentic information the A-G’s office received.

“ICE will not come for you unless you have visa issues; that is what has happened."

“June 2025, his visa was revoked; it’s not an expiration of the Visa. The information we have is that his visa was revoked. So he has been living in America without a visa.”

The US visa can be revoked if the holder becomes ineligible for it. This can happen if they violate their status, commit fraud, or otherwise fall under a ground of inadmissibility.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested and detained Ken Ofori-Atta concerning the status of his current stay in the United States.

This was contained in a Public Notice issued by his lawyers, Menka-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners on January 7, 2026.

The notice indicated that the US legal team is in contact with ICE and other experts to resolve the matter expeditiously.

“Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common.”

“The Public is therefore advised to note that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as a law-abiding person, is fully cooperating with ICE to have this issue resolved,” the lawyers explained.

Ofori-Atta wanted by Attorney-General

Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted by the Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for offences related to the SML Deal, National Cathedral project, among others.

He has been in the US seeking medical care for a long-standing illness.

His lawyers promised that he would return to Ghana, but recent developments show that the former Finance Minister may not return to the jurisdiction.

